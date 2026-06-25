‘If not from BJP, not Indian’: Opposition corners govt over passport-citizenship remark

The Opposition on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Centre over the ministry of external affairs’ (MEA) assertion that a passport is primarily a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship, questioning what documents Indians can rely on to establish their nationality. Oppn asks ‘what proves citizenship?’ after govt's passport clarification

The criticism came even as the government insisted there was nothing new about its position and said the legal understanding of passports and citizenship has existed for decades.

Opposition questions government's position Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned the government's stance, asking what document citizens should treat as proof of nationality if passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs are all deemed insufficient.

“The Modi government says that a passport is not proof of citizenship. Is India's passport also issued to non-Indians? Does the police come to conduct what verification before issuing a passport?

Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship; Passport is not proof of citizenship; PAN is not proof of citizenship; Voter ID is not proof of citizenship. So, what is proof of citizenship? Modi's foot-kissing? BJP's ID? RSS's cap?” she wrote in a post on X.

Also Read | ‘Not decided yesterday’: Govt clarifies MEA's passport-citizenship remarks, cites 1967 Act, Bombay HC ruling

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the government's position was creating confusion. “The direction in which the country appears to be heading raises serious concerns. It increasingly seems that, in the coming days, BJP membership could become synonymous with citizenship. That is the impression many people are getting,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Referring to provisions of the Passports Act, he added, “Look at Section 6(2)(a) of the Passport Act. It states that a passport can only be issued to an Indian citizen. If a person is not a citizen, a passport cannot be granted. So what are people supposed to make of this situation?… These are the concerns being raised by citizens, and they deserve clear answers,” Owaisi added.