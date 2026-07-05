AAP accuses Congress, BJP and Akali Dal of joining hands against Bhagwant Mann
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserts that Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal have formed an alliance to politically target Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of working together to politically target Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, alleging that the opposition parties were unable to counter the performance of the AAP government in the state.
Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the Congress had become “directionless” and was consumed by internal power struggles instead of focusing on Punjab’s issues. He claimed the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal had effectively formed “Team A, B and C” with the sole objective of attacking Bhagwant Mann.
“The opposition parties have no roadmap, no vision and no agenda for Punjab. Their only agenda is Bhagwant Singh Mann because they cannot digest the work being done by the AAP government,” Pannu said.
He alleged that the BJP and Congress were functioning in coordination in Punjab, pointing to Congress leaders commenting on BJP affairs and BJP leaders speaking about Congress politics. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Pannu said the party in Punjab had effectively become “another Congress wing”, claiming that many of its prominent leaders were originally from the Congress.
Pannu also referred to senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that despite explanations offered by Congress leaders, the political significance of the meeting was evident.
Congress attack on Mann intensifies amid Akal Takht controversy
The AAP leader’s remarks came amid a sharp escalation in the Punjab Congress’ attack on CM Mann over an alleged objectionable viral video controversy.
According to news agency PTI, Punjab Congress leaders recently called for a social boycott of Mann and demanded his resignation as well as the registration of an FIR against him under the anti-sacrilege law. The Congress leaders alleged that the controversy had hurt Sikh sentiments and challenged the authority of the Akal Takht.
Senior Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, MLA Sukhpal Khaira and MLA Pargat Singh, addressed a joint press conference demanding action against Mann.
Congress leaders urged people to observe a social boycott of the chief minister in line with the Akal Takht’s edict declaring him “Guru Dokhi” and “Khalsa Panth virodhi” over the alleged video controversy, PTI reported.
Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi reportedly said every Sikh was duty-bound to follow the Akal Takht’s directions and boycott Mann, while Raja Warring demanded that the chief minister present himself before the Akal Takht and seek forgiveness.
The Congress also demanded an inquiry into allegations surrounding a purported “fake forensic report” linked to the controversy. According to PTI, Haryana Police recently arrested two persons after registering a case related to the alleged procurement of a fabricated forensic report connected to the viral video controversy.
AAP highlights welfare measures, accuses opposition of hypocrisy
Responding to the opposition attacks, Baltej Pannu highlighted the AAP government’s welfare measures and claimed that the Mann government had delivered benefits that previous governments failed to provide for decades.
He said canal water had reached tail-end villages for the first time in years, while nearly 90 per cent of households in Punjab were receiving zero electricity bills because of the government’s 600-unit free power scheme.
Pannu further claimed that farmers were receiving uninterrupted daytime electricity and canal water, while more than 34 lakh women had already started receiving financial assistance promised by the AAP government. According to him, the remaining eligible beneficiaries would start receiving payments from August 1.
He also accused the Congress of hypocrisy, saying the party had previously criticised AAP for allegedly being controlled from Delhi while now depending entirely on directions from its own high command.
Pannu further alleged that political bargaining between Congress and BJP was already underway in Punjab and claimed that several Congress leaders were preparing to join the BJP. “The people of Punjab are watching everything and will reject this opportunistic politics,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More