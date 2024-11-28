Sonnalli Seygall's husband celebrates baby girl's arrival with joyful dance at hospital. Watch

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, best known for her role in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been blessed with a baby girl. The new mother and her husband Ashesh Sajnani are overjoyed at the arrival of their little one. In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, Ashesh is seen celebrating the birth of their daughter with a joyful dance, which captures the sound of their baby girl's cry. Also read: Sonnalli Seygall on embracing motherhood: I'm not scared, I'm excited After dating for over five years, Sonnalli tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on June 7 2023.

Ashesh’s adorable reaction

On Thursday, Ashesh took to Instagram Stories to share a delightful video capturing his unbridled joy at becoming a father. In the adorable clip, Ashesh is seen wearing a red hospital dress with a head cap and mask. In the video, he is seen jumping with joy and dancing with happiness after becoming a father. The video also captures the sound of their daughter’s first cry, making the video even more special. Sharing the video on his social media handle, he wrote, “Our baby is here”.

Some time back, their spokesperson announced the news of the arrival of a baby girl. Sonnalli delivered the baby last evening (Wednesday) in a Mumbai hospital and both the baby and mother are in the best of their health, her team revealed.

“Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way,” the spokesperson said.

About the couple

After dating for over five years, Sonnalli tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on June 7 2023. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor had a number of celebrity friends attending her wedding festivities. At that time, she said that felt “genuine love” during her wedding ceremonies as her friends from the industry and outside the industry were there on her big day.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonnalli shared she is excited about this new phase of life. She said, “The whole idea of it (motherhood) is so exciting. Of course, I'm aware of it every second, and there’s a lot of planning going on now and I'm in the nesting phase, as they call it. Towards the eighth-ninth month, you start getting into it. My best friend prepared me for this; suddenly, you'll be like, "Oh my God, I'll have to wash the baby clothes!" I woke up in the middle of the night one time thinking about a crib I need to ask my friend about and I went on a loop about it. So, yes, I know I’m in the nesting phase now, and it’s exciting to be aware of it”.