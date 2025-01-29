Woman who lost almost 30 kgs shares what she ate to achieve her weight loss goal
A weight loss coach who went from 102 kg to 75 kg during her 27 kg weight loss journey shared a diet plan to help you lose 20 kg in 100 days.
What do you eat if you want to lose weight? We all know nutrients such as protein and fibre are vital during your weight loss journey, but what food items should you select from the innumerable options available? Per Anusha Aggarwal, who herself went from 102 kg to 75 kg and lost almost 27 kg, you can opt for a protein and healthy fat-rich diet for your daily plan. Check out the items she suggested.
What to eat if your weight loss goal is 20 kg in 100 days
In the Instagram post, Anusha, who goes by @diettrap and is a weight loss coach, shared a 2-day diet plan with food options that can be used alternately for a month. According to the fitness influencer, the plan is based on carb manipulation that helps to bring your insulin levels down and helps regulate your stored fat. While the Day 1 options included only proteins and fats and no carbs, for Day 2, she suggested a moderate-carb diet.
- Day 1 (no carbs, only protein and fats)
1. Eggs
2. Paneer
3. Green vegetables
4. Meat
5. Milk
6. Tofu
“You can curate any recipe you want using these ingredients. Just make sure no carbs are being used, including grains, pulses, fruits, and beans,” Anusha wrote.
- Day 2 (carb moderation)
1. Breakfast: No carb
- Anything can be made using the options above
2. Lunch: Moderate carb
- Full plate meal: 50%fiber (veggies), 30%protein, 20% carbs.
3. Avoid wheat at any cost.
4. Dinner: Low carb
- chicken/paneer saute
- besan/mong daal chilla
- sooji idli
- chicken/paneer wrap
- chole/rajma/vegetable tikkis
Weight loss is a journey that involves making healthy changes to your diet and lifestyle. It also demands consistency and the constant need to stay motivated. Therefore, apart from your diet, your habits also need to stay in check. Nutritionist Raksha Lulla recently shared her 8 ultimate fat-burning recommendations to get a snatched waist. From sipping water throughout the day to adding ghee to all your carbs, check out her suggestions.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
