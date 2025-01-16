Woman wears same dress after losing 50 kg in 6 months during drastic weight loss journey and the results are shocking

Losing 50 kg in just six months is a drastic transformation, and the results can indeed be shocking. But, a woman's decision to wear the same dress she wore before her weight loss journey is a powerful way to showcase her progress. Many on social media were in awe of her, and others ‘wondered’ about her loose skin, a common issue after significant weight loss, especially when it happens quickly. Also read | Woman reveals 'weird, unexpected places' she lost weight while shedding 72 kg: ‘Freaked me out…’ The woman's transformation is an inspiration, and her confidence shines through in the way she proudly shows off her new physique. (Instagram/ Skinnier)

Before-and-after weight loss transformation

In her before-and-after weight loss video, which was shared on the Instagram page Skinnier, the woman models a blue and white short dress at 116 kg and after she dropped to 66 kg. The woman's transformation is an inspiration, and her confidence shines through in the way she proudly shows off her new physique. Click here to take a look at the video.

Reactions on social media

It's essential to remember that weight loss journeys are unique to each individual, and it's crucial to prioritise health and well-being above all else. Many on Instagram were concerned by the woman's rapid weight loss and said she should have been slow and steady with her weight loss; others were curious about her loose skin.

A comment read, "50kg in 6 months is incredibly unhealthy." A person also said, "Normally, losing 20 plus kg, a person would have a lot of loose skin; I am wondering about the situation here. It’s 50 plus kg weight loss." A comment also read, "The only body positivity we need." Another read, "This is just shocking!"

Loose skin after weight loss

Significant weight loss increases the likelihood of loose skin, as it doesn't give the skin enough time to adapt and shrink. The stomach, arms, thighs, and chest areas are prone to loose skin, especially after significant weight loss. Apart from diet, exercise and skin-tightening treatments and surgeries, wearing compression clothing can provide temporary support and help improve skin elasticity.

However, the best way to avoid loose skin is gradual weight loss. A recent study examined why you should go slow. It said when we make small calorie deficits, it leads to gradual reductions in weight, which is healthier and more effective than drastic transformations. Click here to read more about the study's findings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.