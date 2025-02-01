Nutritionist says 'belly fat can be the hardest to lose unless you do these 8 things'

Are you struggling with stubborn belly fat that just won’t budge? Nutritionist Neha Parihar recently shared an Instagram post about how you can finally tackle that stubborn belly fat. She said, “Belly fat can be the hardest to lose unless you do these 8 things (and some will surprise you).” Also read | Want to lose 10 kg in 8 weeks? Nutritionist shares 7-day vegetarian diet plan to help you reach your weight loss goals Avoid common mistakes, incorporate these 8 strategies, and consult with a healthcare professional for personalised guidance. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Remember, losing belly fat takes time, patience, and a comprehensive approach that incorporates a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress management. If you are finding that losing belly is becoming too challenging, Neha recommends avoiding certain mistakes and following 8 strategies.

Here's what can help, according to Neha's recent post:

‘Avoid eating late at night’

1. Cycle your calorie intake: Eating the same calories daily can slow your metabolism. Alternate between higher-calorie and lower-calorie days to keep your body guessing.

2. Focus on morning sunlight: Getting 10-15 minutes of sunlight within an hour of waking can balance cortisol levels and regulate your circadian rhythm, aiding fat loss.

3. Avoid eating late at night: Your body is less insulin-sensitive at night, meaning late-night meals can lead to more fat storage—especially around your belly.

4. Optimise your magnesium intake: This underrated mineral can lower cortisol, improve sleep, and reduce bloating. Find it in leafy greens, seeds, or supplements.

'Stop overloading your workouts'

5. Chew your food thoroughly: Sounds simple, right? But eating too fast can lead to poor digestion, bloating, and increased fat storage.

6. Track your hydration levels — not just water: Electrolytes like potassium and sodium are crucial for reducing water retention, bloating, and inflammation. Coconut water or infused water can help.

7. Spice up your meals with turmeric and black pepper: This combo isn’t just anti-inflammatory but also enhances metabolism and digestion.

8. Stop overloading your workouts: Overtraining can raise cortisol levels, leading to belly fat. Alternate intense sessions with recovery days like yoga or stretching.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.