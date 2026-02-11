Soha Ali Khan praises Aishwarya Mohanraj for opening up about using Mounjaro to lose weight: ‘Takes great courage’

The popularity of the medication can be attributed to the fact that many celebrities across the planet have resorted to taking it despite having access to the best lifestyle and health guidance. And earlier this week, comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj credited Mounjaro for her recent loss of weight.

Over the last couple of years, a group of medications have been popularised as weight loss drugs that provide people a shortcut to their objective. Two of the most well-known brands among them are Mounjaro and Ozempic .

Weight loss is one of the most popular fitness goals across the planet, but it is easier said than done. It is a comprehensive process that includes exercising well and following the right diet to make it sustainable.

Soha Ali Khan’s take on Ozempic and Mounjaro Taking to Instagram on February 11, Soha Ali Khan praised Aishwarya for courageously sharing the truth about her weight loss journey.

“So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth,” said the actor.

She highlighted another part of Aishwarya’s speech, where the comedian requested people not to turn to her or other influencers for advice, but rather speak with doctors while considering weight loss drugs.

“Ozempic and Mounjaro aren’t weight loss trends,” noted Soha. “They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people.”

She admitted that weight loss can sometimes be challenging, and the outcome cannot be determined by willpower alone. Various other factors come into play, including hormones, insulin resistance, PCOS, thyroid, and metabolism.

“Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision,” highlighted Soha. “So instead of asking who is taking it, we should ask ourselves, who really needs it?”

The actor noted that in the upcoming episode of her podcast All About Her, which releases Friday, February 13, she will be joined by Dr Ambrish Mithal, one of India’s leading endocrinologists, and nutritionist Dr Juhi Agarwal, to break down “the science, the risks, and the myths” surrounding these drugs.

Are Mounjaro and Ozempic the same drug? Ozempic and Mounjaro have both been popularised as drugs that help people lose weight in s remarkably short period of time. While there are many similarities between the two, there are also significant differences.

According to WebMD, both of the drugs are GLP-1 agonists, which are a group that works by imitating glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), a hormone made by the small intestine.

The hormone and the drugs encourage the body to produce more insulin to lower blood sugar levels, as well as keep food inside the gut longer, making individuals feel less hungry.

The generic name for Mounjaro is Tirzepatide. It is a GLP-1 and GIP (gastric inhibitory polypeptide) receptor agonist, and is prescribed for treating type 2 diabetes.

On the other hand, the generic name for Ozempic is Semaglutide. It is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, and is prescribed for adults with diabetes and known heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.