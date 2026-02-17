Do you know about the suicide disease? Maryland doctor explains trigeminal neuralgia, causes, triggers, and more

Taking to Instagram on February 17, he explained what causes the condition, the likely triggers, and common treatment.

While the disease is not life-threatening, it is one of the most painful conditions to be diagnosed with in the world, according to Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine.

The suicide disease has an ominous ring to it, and rightly so. It is one of the common names for trigeminal neuralgia, which is also known as tic douloureux, as per the University of Rochester Medical Center website.

Cause of trigeminal neuralgia Trigeminal neuralgia, or suicide disease, is a chronic pain disorder. It is caused by the misfiring of the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation to the face.

“The nerve has three branches reaching the eye, cheek and jaw,” explained Dr Sood. “And pain can be felt anywhere in the face, depending on which branch is irritated.”

The disorder is commonly caused by a blood vessel pressing against the nerve or conditions like multiple sclerosis (a chronic, autoimmune disease of the central nervous system where the immune system damages the protective coating or myelin sheath of nerves).

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center website, a rare cause for the disorder can be a growth in the back of the skull. And in some patients, no causes can be found.

Triggers for trigeminal neuralgia Trigeminal neuralgia can be triggered by a wide range of actions related to the face. These may include:

Talking

Chewing or eating food

Brushing teeth

Experiencing a wind or a light breeze

Shaving How does a trigeminal neuralgia attack feel When triggered, a trigeminal neuralgia feels like an intense stabbing pain, shared Dr Sood.

“The pain is often described as electric shocks or severe burns, typically affecting one side of the face,” he shared, adding that the disorder is more common in women, especially those above the age of 50.

Treatment for trigeminal neuralgia Trigeminal neuralgia does not have a complete cure and is generally managed with medication.

According to Dr Sood, anti-seizure medications like carbamazepine are usually used to manage the symptoms. However, other treatments can also be considered.

“While not life-threatening, its debilitating nature can severely impact mental health and erode quality of life,” added Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

