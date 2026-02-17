Did you know which is the most common type of cancer in India? Raipur oncologist reveals

Each of these groups comprises numerous specific cancers. During his appearance on February 9 episode of the MHB Bytes podcast , Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based senior surgical oncologist with over 25 years of experience, revealed which cancers are the most prevalent in India at present. The clip was shared by the doctor on his Instagram page on February 16.

Cancer is considered to be among the worst medical diseases to be diagnosed with across the globe. According to the Cancer Research UK website, there are more than 200 types of cancer that can be classified under five major categories depending on the type of cell they start in. They are as follows:

Common types of cancers in India ranked “A few years ago, the most common cancer in India for women was cervical cancer, which is caused due to infections, and breast cancer held the second spot,” shared Dr Sharma. Right now, breast cancer holds the top spot for both men and women.”

The reasons for this shift include lifestyle, an ageing population, and reduced breastfeeding. The second most common cancer is oral cancer, which is caused by chewing tobacco. Cervical cancer and lung cancer are fighting over the third and fourth places, while colon cancer ranks fifth.

1. Breast cancer The most common cancer in Indian women, the risk of breast cancer increases with age, obesity, menopause, physical inactivity, alcohol use, and family history.

Early detection matters. Self-awareness, clinical exams, and mammography save lives. 2. Cervical cancer Cervical cancer is largely preventable and caused primarily by persistent HPV infection.

HPV vaccination and regular screening (Pap smear / HPV testing) dramatically reduce risk.

Safe sexual practices and early vaccination are key. 3. Oral cancer Strongly linked to tobacco (smoked and smokeless), gutka, paan with tobacco, and alcohol.

India carries a high burden because of the chewing tobacco habits.

Most cases are preventable by eliminating tobacco exposure. 4. Lung cancer Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. Passive smoke also increases risk.

While air pollution contributes to oral cancer cases, tobacco remains the dominant driver.

Smoking cessation is the single most powerful intervention. 5. Colon cancer Colon cancer cases are on the rise in urban India, and have been linked to low fibre intake, high processed meat intake, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol, and metabolic syndrome.

Regular screening (especially after 45–50 years) helps detect precancerous polyps early. Modifiable risk factors for cancer In most cases, cancer is not random but influenced by lifestyle and environment, along with genetics playing a role.

There are a few easily modifiable risk factors for the types of cancers mentioned above. These include the following: