Deepika Padukone's winter outfit at the airport leaves fans confused over her fashion choice in summer. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked Deepika at the airport as she made her way to her car, dressed in a layered winter ensemble. Pictures and videos of the star made it to social media and confused her fans. Netizens did not like her choice of outfit for arriving in Mumbai, where the temperatures are soaring because of the advent of summer. While some asked if Deepika was feeling hot, others wanted to know why she wore a jacket. Deepika Padukone, in a winter outfit, clicked at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What Deepika Padukone wore to the airport

Deepika Padukone recently landed in Mumbai dressed in a layered winter-ready outfit. The star is known for her comfy and chic airport fashion choices that range from coordinated athleisure ensembles to high-end fits from Louis Vuitton. However, Deepika failed to impress her fans this time as she chose a red jacket, white high-neck sweater and denim jeans for her arrival. Netizens were confused over why the actor chose winter clothes for arriving in the bay. One wrote, "Doesn't she feel hot?" Another commented, “Why is she wearing a jacket?”

Deepika Padukone in a winter outfit at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawala)

Meanwhile, Deepika wore a white turtleneck sweater with a ribbed design, full-length sleeves, a snug fitting and a high-rise neckline. She wore it under an Adidas red sleeveless puffer jacket featuring a front zip closure, raised collars, side pockets, and a relaxed oversized silhouette.

Deepika completed the airport look by wearing the sweater and jacket with light blue-coloured denim jeans featuring a frayed hem and a flared silhouette. A Louis Vuitton logo print shoulder bag, white lace-up sneakers, and tinted black sunglasses glammed up the airport look.

Lastly, Deepika chose blush-pink glossy lips, dewy skin, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, and no makeup look for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch. What do you think of her airport look?