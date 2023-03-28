Deepika Padukone in oversized camo-print outfit, no makeup ticks all rules of comfy airport fashion

For your favourite leading ladies of Bollywood, airport fashion has always been about seamlessly mixing comfort and style. Deepika Padukone is one star who understands this sartorial statement. And she displayed the same aesthetic while travelling out of Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked Deepika early in the morning today, dressed in a camouflage print sweatshirt, jogger pants, and a trench jacket. She styled the ensemble minimally, ticking all rules of comfy airport fashion. Deepika Padukone in oversized camo-print outfit and no makeup at the airport. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

(Also Read | Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone reveals Oscars red carpet look in beautiful off-shoulder gown, shows off her new tattoo)

Deepika Padukone slays in a comfy outfit at the airport

On Tuesday, the paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport. A paparazzi page shared a video of her arriving at the departure terminal in her car and posing for the cameras before going inside to catch the flight. Deepika chose a camo print oversized three-piece athleisure ensemble to catch the flight out of Mumbai. She carried a luxury bag and minimal accessories with the look. Keep scrolling to read our download on Deepika's airport look and steal some tips on comfy styling from her. Check out the pictures and video below.

Deepika's airport outfit features a camouflage printed sweatshirt with full-length sleeves, a round neckline, ribbed borders, and a baggy fitting. She wore it with matching olive green jogger pants, featuring a straight-fitted loose silhouette and a high-rise waistline. Lastly, a camo-printed trench jacket with contrasting bright orange borders, a hoodie on the back, drooping shoulders, full sleeves and an open front completed the outfit.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika accessorised the airport ensemble with chunky white lace-up sneakers, black tinted sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton tote bag. She completed the look with a messy top bun, nude lip gloss, a bare dewy face, and no makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas.