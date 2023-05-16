Sara Ali Khan's Manish Malhotra saree for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke event with Vicky Kaushal is a must-have ethnic look

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her co-star Vicky Kaushal stepped out in Mumbai to launch the trailer of their upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The paparazzi clicked the two stars riding an auto to reach the trailer launch venue, where they danced their heart out. Pictures and videos of Sara and Vicky made it to social media. Sara's ethnic avatar in a sunshine yellow saree captured our attention. It is a must-have traditional look for the summer. Scroll through to read details about her ensemble. Sara Ali Khan wears a Manish Malhotra saree for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke event with Vicky Kaushal. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan in a sunshine yellow Manish Malhotra saree

On Monday, Sara Ali Khan's stylist Tanya Ghavri shared pictures of the actor dressed in a sunshine yellow saree. Sara wore the ensemble to the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with Vicky Kaushal. The six yards is from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's label. "Bring on that sunshine," Tanya captioned Sara's photoshoot. It shows the actor posing for the camera while showing off the beauteous drape. She also clicked some images while sitting inside an auto. Check out her photos below.

Sara Ali Khan's mulmul saree from Manish Malhotra's label features a simple drape adorned in contrasting gold and pink-coloured patti borders and tiny eyelet designs on the trims. The pallu came decorated in white leaf patterns, which Sara placed on her shoulder elegantly and let fall in a floor-grazing style. She wore the six yards traditionally with pleats on the front.

Sara styled the yellow saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a cropped hem, a wide U-neckline, a fitted bust design, and a back-revealing element. For the accessories, she chose matching yellow bangles, dainty gold and pearl jhumkis, and sandals.

Lastly, Sara chose a dainty pink bindi, glossy pink lip shade, smoky gold-hude shimmery eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.