Sara Ali Khan does Weighted Squats and Shoulder exercises to 'tweak some inches' and improve physique. Watch video

Actor Sara Ali Khan loves working out, and her dedication towards leading a fit and healthy lifestyle backs our statement. Sara achieves the same by practising multiple workout techniques, including yoga, cardio, Pilates, weight training, and more. Today, she took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her training session at the gym and her 'shoulders, squats and oblique technique'. She did several exercises in the workout video and penned a funny verse in the caption. Keep scrolling to check them out. Sara Ali Khan works out at the gym in new video. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's latest workout video

Sara Ali Khan kickstarted her week by hitting the gym for a quick workout session. Sara shared a sneak peek into her workout routine with fans by posting a video of her gym routine. She captioned the clip, "Happy new week, Have some inches to tweak, And since I can punch and don't pretend to be meek, I'm giving you a little sneak peek, Into my shoulders, squats and oblique technique, And since working out is truly my pehla pyaar I hope it helps my physique." The video shows her practising Weighted Squats, Dumbbell Shoulder Press, Boxing, Seated Row, and Kettlebell Swings.

Watch the video here:

Sara nailed the workout routine dressed in a grey-coloured sports bra and matching gym tights. Monochrome sneakers, a half-tied hairdo, and a makeup-free face completed her workout look.

Fans loved Sara Ali Khan's workout routine and dropped praises in the comments section. One netizen wrote, "Your transformation is an inspiration to so many. Keep going and keep inspiring." Another commented, "What a Physique Sara! That's the result of extreme hard work." A fan remarked, "You always inspire me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Gaslight with co-stars Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar last month.