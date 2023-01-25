Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, stars stun at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's anniversary bash

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, celebrated their first wedding anniversary last night in Mumbai. The couple hosted a grand bash at their residence in Mumbai. They invited their friends from the industry to be a part of the special day. The guest list included stars like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Dinesh Vijan, among others. All the celebrities arrived dressed in stylish fits to celebrate the special day with the couple. Keep scrolling to check out who wore what to the special occasion. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor is an apsara in white-gold saree for viral photoshoot, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is in love)

Who wore what at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's anniversary bash?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood's IT couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended their good friend Varun Dhawan's anniversary bash and served a twinning moment in all-black ensembles. While Malaika looked gorgeous as ever in a black ribbed cut-out midi dress, Arjun complemented her in a comfy hoodie sweatshirt and joggers styled with glasses and sneakers. Malaika glammed up her outfit with minimal makeup, a messy bun, a patterned top handle bag and high-heel leather boots.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Varun and Natasha's anniversary party in a black midi dress - styled with strappy black heels, a chained mini shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings. Her ensemble features full-length sleeves, a scoop neckline, and a figure-hugging fit to highlight her enviable curves. Open wavy tresses, pink lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner and glowing skin rounded it all off.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor looked dapper as always as he attended Varun and Natasha's anniversary party. He chose an all-black look featuring a turtleneck full-sleeve sweater, black straight-fit pants, matching dress shoes, a sleek watch, a side-swept sleek hairstyle, and his signature salt-and-pepper moustache.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan arrived at the star-studded occasion in a pink and blue-coloured sharara suit set adorned in intricate embroidery and silver gota patti borders. She rounded off the ethnic look with a matching dupatta, juttis, pretty jhumkis, a quirky embroidered bag, minimal makeup, and open tresses.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's anniversary party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar made an appearance in his signature oversized clothing - featuring a blazer with cut-out sleeves, a printed round-neck tee, and black baggy pants. He completed the quirky look with sneakers, nerdy glasses, and a messy hairdo.

Which celebrity's party look did you like the most?