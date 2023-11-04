HTLS 2023: Alia Bhatt dazzles in an ivory pantsuit on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. See inside

Alia Bhatt attended the Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2023 today. The National Award-winning actor, in conversation with Sonal Kalra, talked about her journey as a producer, sharing the National Award with Kriti Sanon, repeating her wedding saree for attending the National Awards ceremony, and more. For the Leadership Summit, Alia chose an ivory pantsuit and styled it with minimal accessories. Scroll through to check out what the actor wore to the summit. Alia Bhatt attends the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) Day 5 2023. (Hindustan Times)

What Alia Bhatt wore to the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023?

Alia Bhatt chose an ivory pantsuit for the HT Leadership Summit 2023 Day 5 and channelled her inner boss lady. The powersuit features a tailored peplum-style blazer and pants set. While the jacket has gold floral sequin embellishments on the front, notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves with slits on the cuffs, front button closures, a peplum attachment on the cinched waits, a plunging V neckline, and a fitted silhouette, the pants have a high-rise waist, relaxed silhouette, and a flared hem.

Alia Bhatt in conversation with Sonal Kalra at HTLS Day 5 2023. (Hindustan Times)

Alia styled the ivory ensemble with minimal jewels and accessories, including a sheer bustier, statement rings adorned in precious stones, gold rectangle-shaped earrings, and peep-tie stilettos with killer high heels. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, glossy nude pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, rouge tint on the cheeks, muted eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, and centre-parted open tresses for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, during the Leadership Summit, Alia touched on several topics, including her decision to re-wear her ivory wedding saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for National Awards. Earlier, netizens had praised the star for practising sustainable fashion when she attended the National Awards ceremony wearing the six yards, accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia said the decision to re-wear the saree ‘felt very me’. She added one has to be 'mindful that you don't have to always buy a new outfit'.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Alia has Jigra with Vasan Bala in the pipeline. She will be seen playing the lead role in the film. Alia will also co-produce the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

