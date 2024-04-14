 Karisma Kapoor's chic dresses for 'special weekend' getaway are the refreshing summer staples you need in your wardrobe | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Karisma Kapoor's chic dresses for 'special weekend' getaway are the refreshing summer staples you need in your wardrobe

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Apr 14, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor attended an event recently. The actor slipped into two chic dresses for the occasion. The ensembles are the refreshing summer staples you need.

Karisma Kapoor has never failed to delight her fans with her sartorial choices. From couture ensembles to designer sarees, breezy cotton suit sets, stunning dresses and more, Karisma's wardrobe houses outfits worth stealing. Recently, the actor enjoyed a weekend getaway in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer for an event hosted by Estee Lauder. She posted pictures from the occasion on Instagram with the caption, "Such a special weekend with @esteelauderin celebrating #ReNutriv #SkinLongevity." The post features Karisma dressed in two gorgeous dresses that are the refreshing summer staples you need in your wardrobe. Scroll through to see what she wore.

Karisma Kapoor wears two chic dresses for a 'special weekend' getaway. (Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor wears two chic dresses for a 'special weekend' getaway. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Shilpa Shetty's experimental Tarun Tahiliani saree adds a fresh twist to festive outfits. All pics)

Karisma Kapoor in two gorgeous dresses spends a weekend in Suryagarh

Karisma Kapoor's post features several pictures from her weekend getaway, including the actor posing in her stunning outfits, a click of her sitting on a cot in a white kurta-pyjama set, a few photos of the Estee Lauder products, an image of the menu she was served at the event, and another of her sitting with other guests. The first dress Karisma wore was a printed cape look from AK-OK by Anamika Khanna. She also wore a black midi dress from Saaksha and Kinni.

Karisma Kapoor poses in an AK-OK dress during an event. (Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor poses in an AK-OK dress during an event. (Instagram)

The AK-OK cape look features an asymmetrical floor-length gown and a coordinated cape. While the sleeveless dress has a round neckline and a relaxed fit, the long cape jacket features an open front, full-length sleeves, a breezy silhouette, and a floor-length hem. The abstract yellow and black print on the white backdrop adds character to the ensemble and makes it a perfect sartorial pick for summer. Karisma styled the dress with stacked bracelets, rings, hoops, sunglasses, open locks, mauve lip shade, and minimal glam pics.

Karisma Kapoor wears a black midi dress by Saaksha and Kinni. (Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor wears a black midi dress by Saaksha and Kinni. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, the second dress from Saaksha and Kinni has a square neckline, quarter-length bell sleeves, a cinched detail on the bodice, a pleated flowy skirt, mirror work, and a floral thread design. Karisma styled the chic evening look with green pumps, rings, hoop earrings, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, pink lip shade, on-fleek brows, rouge on the cheeks and centre-parted open wavy locks.

