Karisma Kapoor's hot pink midi dress is a must-have date-night look to nail the cool girl aesthetic. All pics

Karisma Kapoor's sartorial palette has always inclined towards a comfort-first aesthetic. The star has established herself as a style icon with her unforgettable fashion moments over the years. However, it is Karisma's off-duty wardrobe that has enamoured us. From dresses in bold prints or shades to colour blocking in stylish co-ords, her sartorial line-up of fail-safe dresses is one to take note of - including her latest outing in a hot pink-coloured midi ensemble that she paired with a pair of sneakers. Karisma Kapoor's hot pink midi dress is a must-have date-night look. (Instagram/@varinderchawla)

Karisma Kapoor shows how to nail the cool girl aesthetic

Karisma Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai yesterday to attend an event. The paparazzi clicked Karisma at the occasion and shared her pictures on social media. The paparazzi photos show the star dressed in a hot pink midi dress perfect for the hot summer days. It is a must-have date-night look to nail the cool girl aesthetic. Karisma styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and makeup pics. Scroll ahead to steal some styling tips from the star, and check out her pictures.

Karisma's hot pink-coloured dress comes adorned with contrast white stitching. The wide collared neckline, button closures on the torso, patch pockets on the front, pleated design on the skirt, full-length sleeves, a cinched waist, and a midi hem length rounded the design elements of her ensemble.

Karisma accessorised the dress with white lace-up sneakers, embellished hoop earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted messy ponytail, fuchsia pink lip shade, feathered brows, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Karisma's upcoming projects include the film Murder Mubarak. It also stars Sara Ali Khan. Karisma also has the Zee5 web series Brown in which she plays a police officer.