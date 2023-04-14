Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Karisma Kapoor's showstopper look for Varun Bahl in couture floral lehenga should be every bride's must-have Haldi look

Karisma Kapoor's showstopper look for Varun Bahl in couture floral lehenga should be every bride's must-have Haldi look

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 14, 2023 12:09 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor turned showstopper for Varun Bahl at an event, dressed in a couture floral lehenga. Her ensemble should be every bride's must-have Haldi look.

Fashion icon Karisma Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Varun Bahl at the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Khushii Foundation - which works with vulnerable, less privileged children and communities. The event celebrated art and fashion to raise funds for the organisation's cause. Karisma walked the ramp for Varun Bahl at the occasion dressed in a couture floral lehenga set. It is a must-have for every bride-to-be during the upcoming wedding season. Check out Karisma's pictures and video in the outfit below.

Karisma Kapoor's showstopper look for Varun Bahl in couture floral lehenga. (Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor's showstopper look for Varun Bahl in couture floral lehenga. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's new pics show beauty of the mountains and her gorgeous look in pink anarkali: See here)

Karisma Kapoor turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

Varun Bahl's Instagram page shared pictures and a video of Karisma dressed in their exquisite floral lehenga with the caption, "The iconic Karisma Kapoor is our forever muse at our couture showcase with @Khushii.India celebrating 20 years of the Khushii foundation." Karisma wore the label's statement multi-patchwork floral lehenga for the occasion. It is from their latest spring-summer collection called Secret Garden. New brides can choose Karisma's attire for their Haldi ceremony or a day function. Keep scrolling to read our download on the floral look and steal styling tips from the actor.

Karisma's couture lehenga features a lemon-yellow coloured bustier blouse, light blue, blush pink and yellow lehenga skirt, and a sheer heavily embroidered dupatta. While the sleeveless choli features a plunging neckline, cropped hem, fitted bust, floral applique design, beaded tassel embellishments and sequin work, the lehenga has a multi-coloured thread and patchwork embroidery in a floral pattern, mirror work on the hem, and gota patti work.

Karisma completed the outfit with a sheer dupatta adorned in a heavily embroidered patti border draped on the shoulder like a cape. She accessorised the ensemble with dainty earrings, high heels, and a statement ring.

In the end, Karisma chose feathered brows, sleek winged eyeliner, a messy ponytail, shimmery eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, blush pink lip shade, and light contouring for the glam picks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karisma kapoor bollywood fashion couture modern lehenga + 2 more
karisma kapoor bollywood fashion couture modern lehenga + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out