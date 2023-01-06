Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor make a case for comfy-chic dressing, serve lessons on acing sister style: Pics, video

There is no dearth of stylish sister duos in Bollywood. We have Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, among others. However, if we have to talk about the OG gold standard of sister goals, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor win the game. The Kapoor sisters have always been on top of their sartorial game - whether they are walking the red carpet or heading out in the bay for a casual outing. Case in point: Kareena and Karisma's comfy-chic outfits for visiting their dad, Randhir Kapoor, for lunch at his home. Check out the pictures and video from their outing below. (Also Read | Loved Kareena Kapoor's sequin gown for New Year celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh? It is worth ₹2 lakh)

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor ace sister-style goals

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor visited their dad, Randhir Kapoor, at his residence in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the sister duo arriving for the lunch date together and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures show Kareena and Karisma dressed in comfy-chic outfits. While Kareena chose a check-print shirt and denim jeans, Karisma looked glamorous in an oversized printed kurta and flared pants set. They aced sister style goals in the effortless ensembles and served us tips to look as fashionable when heading out with our siblings. Keep scrolling to steal some tips for your wardrobe.

Regarding Kareena's outfit details, the actor chose a blue and black check-printed shirt and acid-washed light grey denim jeans. While the shirt features a collared neckline, front button closures, folded full-length sleeves, the jeans come with a mid-rise waistline, loose silhouette, and flared hem. In the end, the actor tucked the blouse inside the pants to complete the styling.

Kareena accessorised the comfy-chic outfit with a pink strap digital watch, white lace-up chunky sneakers, a tan top handle bag styled with a printed scarf, tinted sunglasses, and rings. Lastly, she chose open tresses, wine-red lip shade and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor ace sister-style goals. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma, on the other hand, wore an oversized white kurta featuring a black pinstripe pattern, collared neckline, drop shoulders, full-length sleeves, curved asymmetric hem, loose silhouette, and button closures on the front. She completed the outfit with white flared pants.

For styling, Karisma chose black strappy sandals, monochrome beaded bracelets, a digital watch and black tinted sunglasses. Lastly, a sleek ponytail, darkened brows, blushed glowing skin, and pink lip shade rounded it all off.