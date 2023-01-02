Loved Kareena Kapoor's sequin gown for New Year celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh? It is worth 2 lakh

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan always comes through when it comes to her sartorial choices. Whether she is vacationing around the globe, partying with loved ones, attending red-carpet events or just enjoying a laidback evening at home, Kareena's fashion is always on point. As she serves steal-worthy looks every single time, we expected Kareena to leave us swooning over her New Year's Day fashion too. And the star did not disappoint. She slipped into a gorgeous sequin gown to attend a New Year's Eve party with Saif Ali Khan and their kids, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh). Keep scrolling to find where you can get the exact look. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan is her adorable yoga partner as she performs difficult asana in workout video. Watch)

Kareena Kapoor's sequin gown for New Year party

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed New Year by dropping several pictures from her celebrations with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. The images showed Kareena serving high-end glamour in a thigh-high slit sequinned green gown and having a blast with her family. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Elie Saab and is easily a head-turning party pick. If you need an outfit to elevate your look for the next outing, Kareena's New Year's attire should be on your mood board. Check out how she styled it below and steal some tips too.

What is the price of Kareena's outfit?

Kareena's emerald green gown is from Elie Saab's Fall 2022 collection. It is called Laurel Green Striped Sequin Dress, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹2,35,748 (USD 2,850).

The outfit Kareena Kapoor wore for New Year party. (eliesaab.com)

Kareena's gown brings bold elegance to any occasion. Coming to its design elements, the long dress features a plunging V neckline accentuating her décolletage, billowing full-length dolman sleeves, a cinched waistline, a side slit to add graceful movement to the relaxed silhouette, a floor-grazing hem length, and a figure-skimming fitting.

Kareena styled the sequinned dress with striking accessories, including ear studs, a diamond and emerald necklace, matching rings, a black clutch bag, and embellished high heels. Lastly, she chose a sleek hairdo, smoky eye shadow, pink lip shade, and glowing skin for the glam picks.