Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, others glam up for Manish Malhotra's birthday: Pics, videos

Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, hosted a grand birthday bash at his residence in Mumbai. All the biggest names from the industry, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and a few other celebrities attended the party. The paparazzi clicked all the stars arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence last night. They all glammed up for the occasion in stylish ensembles. Here's a look at who wore what for the celebrations. (Also Read | Malaika Arora in co-ord check bralette, leggings, coat gives our winter wardrobe a stylish fix)

Who wore what to Manish Malhotra's birthday party?

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

B-Town BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor arrived at their good friend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash dressed in stylish fits. They coordinated their ensembles in black-and-white tones, looking glamorous as ever. While Malaika wore an oversized Balenciaga shirt with thigh-high black leather boots and a top-handle bag, Kareena chose a check print shirt, flared pants, heels, an over-the-body bag and a messy top knot. Lastly, Amrita chose a blazer, leather pants and a fitted top, and Karisma looked chic in an oversized blazer and pants set.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made a chic appearance at the party dressed in bodycon ensembles. While Janhvi wore a figure-hugging orange ribbed dress with a low-cut back, strappy sleeves and a midi length, Khushi chose a floral printed maroon strappy midi featuring a plunging neckline and front thigh-high slit teamed with a mini handbag.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi brought luxurious glam to Manish Malhotra's bash in a beige and black strappy bustier top styled with a bodycon midi-length skirt from Gucci. She styled the ensemble with a top handle bag, high heels, open tresses, hoop earrings, statement diamond rings, and minimal makeup.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan kept her outfit simple for Manish Malhotra's bash in the classic white top and blue denim combination - she wore a crop top, cropped denim jacket, and high-waisted denim jeans with a bell-bottom silhouette. A pink-and-white shoulder bag, pink high heels and open curly tresses rounded off her look.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan made a dapper appearance at Manish Malhotra's birthday in a black T-shirt, denim jeans and a fitted leather jacket. He completed the outfit with matching dress shoes and his signature unkempt hairdo.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon arrived in a mauve-coloured midi-length dress featuring a deep-cut neckline, a corseted bodice, and a front thigh-high slit. She wore the ensemble with open tresses, matching high heels, and minimal makeup.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar attended his good friend's birthday in an oversized black blazer adorned in contrasting white stitch-work. He wore it with hot pink loose-fitted pants, chunky white sneakers, quirky glasses, and a statement neckpiece.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan wore a black midi-length dress featuring a low-cut neckline and gold bust jewels to Manish Malhotra's birthday bash. She wore the ensemble with embellished high heels, a clutch, open tresses, and minimal makeup.

Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and her sister, Shamita Shetty, also attended the party. While Shilpa wore a black fitted crop top and dual-toned Mugler skinny denim jeans with kitten heels, a watch, ear studs, and an over-the-body star-shaped bag, Shamita complemented her in a black top and a mini leather skirt.