Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's black and white co-ord airport look with Saif Ali Khan? It is worth 69k

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport today. The couple looked stylish in their classy ensembles to catch their flight out of the bay. While Saif opted for a traditional look, Kareena mixed comfort and style in trendy attire. Saif wore a kurta and pyjama set with a Nehru jacket, and Kareena donned a co-ord monochrome printed set styled with a leather jacket and chic accessories. If you loved Kareena's outfit, we have some good news. We found where you can get the exact look. Keep scrolling to find out. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's morning style is all about keeping it chic in hot pink jacket and black track pants: Check out snippets)

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan at the airport

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, arrived at the airport to catch a flight out of Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Kareena holding Saif's hand as they walked towards the departure gates. Kareena, known for her incredible sartorial sense, chose a stylish outfit for her jet-set look. She picked a black and white printed sleeveless top and pants set from the shelves of the Italian clothing label Marni. She styled the ensemble with a black leather jacket. Check out the snippets and the price of Kareena's outfit below.

What is the price of Kareena's black and white outfit?

Kareena's ensemble is available on the Marni website. The blouse is called Pop Dots Print Silk Crêpe Top, and the bottoms are Pop Dots Print Silk Crêpe Pants. While the top is worth ₹31,675 (USD 390), the pants cost ₹37,521 (USD 462). The monochrome set is worth ₹69,196.

The price of the top Kareena Kapoor wore to the airport. (marni.com)

The price of the pants Kareena Kapoor wore to the airport. (marni.com)

Regarding the design, Kareena's sleeveless blouse features a monochrome cow pattern, a gathered elasticated drawstring neck, a polo shirt collar with button plackets, a regular fit, and side slits. She wore it with matching cropped straight-leg pyjama pants featuring a regular waist, loose fit, and side pockets.

Kareena accessorised her outfit with black heeled boots, a tan Celine tote bag, black-tinted shades, and a gold watch. Lastly, she gave the finishing touches with a cropped leather jacket, open tresses, pink lip shade, and glowing skin.