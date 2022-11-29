Kareena Kapoor's denim jumpsuit for visiting dad Randhir Kapoor is the glamorous day look your wardrobe needs

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan visited her father, Randhir Kapoor's house in Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor outside his residence, where she posed and waved at the cameras. The actor chose a classy and glamorous outfit for her day outing today. She picked a denim jumpsuit and styled it with chic accessories and footwear - a must-have look for your wardrobe. You can wear Kareena's ensemble for any season with just a few additions. While Kareena's styling is perfect for a summer or fall outing, you can pair the outfit with a long coat and boots for the winter.

Kareena Kapoor visits Randhir Kapoor

On Tuesday, the paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan outside her father, Randhir Kapoor's home in Mumbai. They even shared pictures and videos of the star on social media. The snippets show Kareena dressed in a denim jumpsuit. The dark blue ensemble features a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, cinched waist with a ribbon tie, flared bottoms, an ankle-length hem, and a figure-skimming silhouette. Check out Kareena's pictures and video from the outing below. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and son Jehangir Ali Khan twin at airport as they return from London, actor rocks classy winter outfit)

Kareena styled her ensemble with chic accessories, including tinted broad sunglasses, patterned gold hoop earrings, indigo blue strapped platforms sandals, a diamond ring, a sleek watch, and a large tan-coloured shoulder bag.

Kareena Kapoor visits her dad, Randhir Kapoor, in Mumbai.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Kareena chose nude pink glossy lip shade, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, and glowing skin for the makeup picks. A pulled-back sleek low bun gave the finishing touch to her soft glam.

Kareena Kapoor stuns in a denim jumpsuit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has several projects lined up in the future. She will make her OTT debut with a film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X and stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has a project with Hansal Mehta.