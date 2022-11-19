Kareena Kapoor and son Jehangir Ali Khan twin at airport as they return from London, actor rocks classy winter outfit

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan have returned from London. Kareena arrived back home after wrapping up the shoot for Hansal Mehta's upcoming untitled film. The star had travelled to London with her youngest son, Jeh, in October and had shared several snippets from their time there. Today, as they returned to Mumbai, the mother-son duo twinned in matching blue outfits. Kareena even served winter fashion inspiration for her fans. Keep scrolling to check out Kareena and Jeh's video from the airport.

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan return to Mumbai

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan returned to Mumbai after spending over a month in London. The paparazzi clicked the mother-son duo arriving at the airport together and twinning in blue ensembles. While Kareena chose a monotone sweatshirt and pants set, her son wore a jumper and joggers set. While we loved the mother-son duo's adorable twinning moment, Kareena's airport look proved why she will forever be the OG-style queen. Check out the outfit she wore for arriving in Mumbai below. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor with son Jeh Ali Khan is a stylish mom in all-black athleisure look at Mumbai airport: Watch video)

Kareena slipped into a light blue sweatshirt featuring a hoodie on the back with drawstring ties, a round neckline, full-length sleeves, ribbed cuffs and hem, pockets on the front, a loose silhouette, and drop shoulders. She wore it with matching joggers featuring cinched hem and baggy fitting.

Kareena accessorised her airport look with minimal additions, including black leather chunky Chelsea boots, a tan shoulder bag and black tinted sunglasses. In the end, Kareena chose a sleek pulled-back bun, glowing skin, nude lip shade and no-makeup look for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kareena began shooting Hansal Mehta's film in October in London. It marks her debut as a producer and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. Additionally, Kareena will make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix project also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.