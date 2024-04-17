Karisma Kapoor's airport look in black midi, hot pink blazer, no makeup is for those who love fun and comfy travel fits

Karisma Kapoor's love for minimalist fashion has given her fans some swoon-worthy sartorial moments in the past. Her wardrobe is an eclectic mix of basic silhouettes paired with statement pieces. Even when it comes to an aesthetic as laidback as the airport look, Karisma doesn't shy away from creating fun yet elegant style moments. Her latest jet-set ensemble is proof enough. The ensemble is for those who love comfy travel fits without compromising on style and fun. Check it out inside. Karisma Kapoor in a midi dress, hot pink blazer and a no-makeup look poses for the paparazzi at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor's airport look

The paparazzi clicked Karisma Kapoor at the airport today. The pictures show the actor posing for the cameras outside the departure gates dressed in a lightweight and elegant black midi dress. She paired it with a stylish hot pink-coloured blazer. While the accessories added details to the airport fit, the no-makeup look made it more laid back. Karisma's jet-set look is easy to take inspiration from and can be recreated with basic pieces from your wardrobe.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Karisma Kapoor poses for the paparazzi at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Karisma's outfit, the black midi dress features a round neckline, a relaxed fitting, cinched waistline, a pleated flowy skirt, and above-the-ankle hem length. She brought it together by layering the dress with an oversized hot pink-coloured blazer featuring notch lapels, full-length pulled back sleeves, black buttons, front pockets, and a long silhouette.

Karisma wore the ensemble with an over-the-body black bag featuring a broad strap decked in colourful stripes. She accessorised the ensemble with a pink strap digital watch, stacked bracelets, broad black-tinted sunglasses, ribbed socks, and black-and-white sneakers. Lastly, she chose a no-makeup look to bring the look together. Feathered brows, gloss on the lips, a dewy blushed skin, and open long locks styled in soft waves rounded it off.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Murder Mubarak. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.