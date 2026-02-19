Vijay Deverakonda's house lit up ahead of wedding with Rashmika Mandanna; fans can't keep calm. Watch

On Wednesday, a paparazzo shared a video from outside Vijay Deverakonda’s house, which was being decorated with lights. The house looked stunning, lit up with golden lights to welcome Rashmika home. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot this month in Udaipur. While the couple has remained mum about it, their recent appearances together and a leaked wedding invitation have surfaced on social media, with a source confirming it is real. A recent video showing Vijay Deverakonda’s house decorated with floral décor and lights has further convinced fans that the wedding is very much on the cards.

One fan wrote, “I am screaming.” Another commented, “Wow finally wedding vibes.” Another wrote, “Congratulations cuties.” Another commented, “Can’t wait for their wedding.” Another fan added, “Best couple in the industry.”

Recently, the couple’s reception invite leaked on social media, with a source confirming it was indeed real. The invite read, “I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter — celebrating and creating memories around our union — it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

It concluded with, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

The invitation leaked online hours after Rashmika flew out of Mumbai. She and Vijay were spotted travelling together. When a paparazzo congratulated her, she smiled and said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika and Vijay first met during the shoot of Geetha Govindam and later worked together in Dear Comrade. Their chemistry won the hearts of audiences, making the films a hit. Since then, they have been rumoured to be dating. While neither has confirmed the relationship, they have often been spotted spending time together with each other and their families. Recently, fans also noticed them holidaying together.

The couple reportedly got engaged on 3 October 2025 in a quiet ceremony in Hyderabad and are now set to get married in a traditional South Indian ceremony with close family and friends in attendance on 26 February. The wedding will take place in Udaipur, while the reception will be held in Hyderabad.