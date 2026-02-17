5 times Rashmika Mandanna looked like a dreamy bride ahead of her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda. See pics
As wedding buzz around Rashmika Mandanna grows, her past ethnic looks feel more bridal than ever. Here are 5 times she looked ready to walk down the aisle.
Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot this month in the regal city of Udaipur. A widely circulated wedding card claims the rumoured couple will marry on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in the City of Lakes.
As excitement builds, the big question remains, will Rashmika walk down the aisle as a traditional red bride or choose soft, romantic pastels? If her past appearances are anything to go by, either way, she is bound to make a stunning statement. (Also read: Queen Rania of Jordan turns India into her fashion runway: From tailored jacket to tulle skirt, decoding her chic looks )
From regal lehengas drenched in intricate embroidery to ethereal silk sarees styled with statement jewellery, Rashmika has channelled modern-day bride energy on multiple occasions. As anticipation builds around her big day, here’s a look at 5 times she looked every bit like a dreamy bride-to-be.
Regal in Ritu Kumar’s anarkali
In one striking appearance, Rashmika looked nothing short of regal in a long anarkali by Ritu Kumar from the collection Threads of Time: Reimagined, a tribute to India’s rich artistic legacy. The flowy beige ensemble, adorned with intricate motifs and delicate embroidery, beautifully blended tradition with modern elegance, while a vivid red dupatta added a dramatic, bridal-worthy contrast. Twirling with effortless grace, Rashmika turned the heritage silhouette into a dreamy, celebration-ready statement.
Crimson royalty at Chhaava trailer launch
At the grand trailer launch of Chhaava, Rashmika made a striking statement in a crimson ensemble by designer brand Torani. The deeply red, high-neck, full-sleeved kurta was richly adorned with intricate zardozi, woven paisley motifs and lavish gold threadwork, while a bold heart-shaped jaal embroidery on the bodice lent it a vintage royal appeal.
She paired it with a full-bodied crushed silk skirt and a contrasting dupatta detailed with delicate gold accents and signature craftsmanship. Keeping accessories minimal yet impactful, Rashmika completed the look with ornate gold jhumkas and a subtle ring, letting the handcrafted ensemble remain the true showstopper.
Orange elegance by Iqbal Hussain
In another shadi-ready look, Rashmika turned heads in an orange kurta set by renowned designer Iqbal Hussain, crafted from rich dam zari fabric and adorned with intricate zardozi, nakshi, kora and dabka embroidery that lent it timeless charm.
Paired with a matching Dhaka pyjama and a shimmering lamè tissue dupatta with playful tassels, the ensemble struck the perfect balance of modern flair and classic elegance, making her look truly unforgettable.
Bridesmaid muse in rust-red lehenga
Turning bridesmaid muse, Rashmika dazzled in a rust-red lehenga from Label Devnaagri that perfectly balances festive glamour with elegance. The ensemble featured a sleeveless, fitted choli with a plunging neckline and delicate tassel details at the back, paired with a voluminous A-line skirt adorned with intricate gota patti and dori embroidery. A sheer organza dupatta with an ornate gold border added a graceful finish, while statement gold-and-emerald jewellery, soft smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip completed her wedding-guest-ready look.
Ivory dream at India Couture Week
If Rashmika decides to move away from bright reds and pinks and instead opts for gold or ivory tones for her wedding festivities, we already know she will look absolutely breathtaking and this look is proof. At India Couture Week 2024, she turned showstopper in an intricately crafted ivory lehenga that struck the perfect balance between shimmer and sophistication.
The heavily embellished skirt featured sequin detailing and ornate embroidery, paired with a matching blouse adorned with delicate beadwork, tassels and fringe accents, and finished with a coordinated embroidered dupatta. Statement jewellery, including a maang tikka and haath phool, along with soft curls and glowing makeup, elevated the ensemble into pure bridal magic.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
