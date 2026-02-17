5 times Rashmika Mandanna looked like a dreamy bride ahead of her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda. See pics

Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot this month in the regal city of Udaipur. A widely circulated wedding card claims the rumoured couple will marry on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in the City of Lakes. Red bride or pastel dream? 5 stunning bridal-inspired looks of Rashmika Mandanna before her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

As excitement builds, the big question remains, will Rashmika walk down the aisle as a traditional red bride or choose soft, romantic pastels? If her past appearances are anything to go by, either way, she is bound to make a stunning statement. (Also read: Queen Rania of Jordan turns India into her fashion runway: From tailored jacket to tulle skirt, decoding her chic looks )

From regal lehengas drenched in intricate embroidery to ethereal silk sarees styled with statement jewellery, Rashmika has channelled modern-day bride energy on multiple occasions. As anticipation builds around her big day, here’s a look at 5 times she looked every bit like a dreamy bride-to-be.