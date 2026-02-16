Queen Rania of Jordan turns India into her fashion runway: From tailored jacket to tulle skirt, decoding her chic looks
From Mumbai to New Delhi, Queen Rania of Jordan wowed in statement designer looks, pairing tailored pieces with elegant, modern silhouettes. See all pics.
From Mumbai to New Delhi, Queen Rania of Jordan turned every street and event into her personal runway. Her India visit was a true masterclass in style. From a delicate tulle skirt to a soft powder-pink top, each outfit showcased her ability to blend traditional silhouettes with contemporary sophistication, leaving a lasting impression and inspiring fashion enthusiasts wherever she went. (Also read: Nita Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan in a gorgeous white saree; Radhika, Isha, and Shloka Mehta wow in elegant skirts )
What Queen Rania wore on her India trip
During her visit to the Ambanis, Queen Rania opted for a modern, eye-catching ensemble. She wore a Fendi midi skirt featuring a graphic pattern and sheer overlay, paired with a vibrant pink silk blouse and matching suede pumps. The ensemble perfectly balanced boldness with elegance, creating a polished look that stood out at the high-profile gathering.
At the Chanakya School of Craft, where she discussed preserving India’s artisanal heritage, Rania chose a more structured look. A seafoam green embroidered jacket layered over a white silk blouse with a neck bow, paired with tailored white trousers, reflected clean, Western tailoring while subtly nodding to Indian textile artistry.
White monotone outfit to polka dot skirt
During her discussion with Isha Ambani on women’s leadership at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Queen Rania donned an all-white ensemble that exuded elegance and sophistication. Her outfit featured a balloon-sleeve top with a high neckline, adorned with delicate bow detailing and a subtle floral pattern that added a graceful touch. She paired it with high-waisted beige trousers in a relaxed fit, cinched at the waist with a white belt for a flattering silhouette. Accessories, including diamond stud earrings, pointed-toe heels, and a stylish clutch bag, completed her polished look.
For the ET NOW Global Business Summit in New Delhi, Rania demonstrated her flair for refined elegance. She paired a tulle skirt with embroidered polka dots by Fendi with a powder-pink top by Rosetta Getty and olive suede pumps by Jennifer Chamandi. Completing the look with statement high jewellery earrings by Boghossian, the Queen’s outfit was both feminine and commanding, balancing whimsical textures with tailored silhouettes.
Rania’s fashion during her India trip emphasised one statement designer piece per look, paired with minimalist, precise separates. The result? Outfits that were modern, shareable, and undeniably polished. With each carefully curated ensemble, Queen Rania showcased the power of thoughtful styling, merging elegance, modernity, and cultural sensitivity.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
