Sabyasachi makes history as first Indian designer to grace Met Gala carpet, stuns in embroidered coat and high jewellery

Bollywood's favourite fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, has made history by becoming the first Indian fashion designer to walk the coveted Met Gala carpet. The renowned fashion designer is known for his impeccable craftsmanship in the global fashion industry. The popular designer attended the recently held Met Gala 2024 at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. Known for his exquisite attention to detail and penchant for intricate embellishments, Sabyasachi's designs evoke a sense of regal grandeur while celebrating India's rich cultural heritage. His look for the gala was no exception, as he nailed the theme of 'The Garden of Time' with a chic trouser-shirt combo. Let's decode his head-turning look and take some style notes. (Also read: MET Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla turns heads in custom Maison Margiela creation featuring chic torn chiffon detailing ) Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the trailblazing Indian designer, made history as the first of his kind to grace the Met Gala red carpet. (Instagram)

Sabyasachi's Regal Look at Met Gala 2024

On Tuesday, Sabya took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning images of himself, accompanied by the caption, "As the galloping horde of mechanisation, modernisation and uniformity marches ever closer, it is craft, that embodiment of human touch, tradition and diversity, that will protect culture from the passage of time." Sabyasachi also shared a striking video on his official Instagram account, showing his poised presence on the Met Gala carpet. He also captivated viewers with striking poses against the backdrop of the bustling streets of New York City. In the post, he channels sartorial sophistication in a chic ensemble that oozes glamour.

His ensemble features a crisp white shirt and beige fitted trousers, which he wore with a matching belt. What really elevated his look was the embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection, which features intricate floral embroidery all over and golden sequin borders, adding a touch of glam factor. He layered it with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery, bringing a touch of royalty to his mesmerising Met look. He further completed his look with tinted sunglasses and brown loafers footwear, keeping it uber stylish.

Besides gracing the Met Gala 2024, Sabyasachi took on the role of designer for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, crafting a breathtaking saree. Alia, radiant in the floral ensemble, shared that the saree was a labor of love by 163 artisans, investing over 1,965 hours into its creation. The attire harmonised seamlessly with the gala's theme, 'The Garden of Time', and enhanced Alia's stunning presence.