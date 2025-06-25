Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her overthinking habit: ‘I wish I had a switch to turn off my mind’

Overthinking is something most of us deal with, and it turns out even celebrities aren't immune. Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about her mental health in a candid post, revealing how she copes with moments of overthinking and emotional overwhelm. Rashmika Mandanna shares insights on mental health and overthinking struggles on her Instagram post.(Instagram)

Rashmika opens up about overthinking and emotional overwhelm

In her June 24 Instagram post, Rashmika opened up about her struggles with overthinking and emotional overwhelm. In the caption, she wrote, “Dear Diary, you know those days when your brain just won't stop? Like there's a reel playing in the back of your mind on loop... 'Did I say the right thing?' 'Was that too much?' 'Should I have just stayed quiet?' Yep. That's me.”

She continued, "Sometimes I wish I had a switch that could just turn off all the noise. But then again, maybe it's all part of being someone who feels deeply… who cares. To everyone whose mind is running faster than their day, take a minute, breathe, and remind yourself that not every thought needs a response."

'You're not too much'

Rashmika also wrote, "I know sometimes you go quiet, not because you don't care, but because you care too much to say the wrong thing. You reread your texts until your own words start sounding weird. You just want to be understood. That's all."

She reflected further on the experience of overthinking and said, "You apologise too quickly. You overthink the 'k' in 'okay'. You carry the weight of things unsaid for days. I see it, the kindness, the intention, the anxiety behind the smile."

She concluded with a powerful reminder, "You're not too much. You're just someone who feels deeply, fully, and honestly. And that's never a bad thing."

Tips to deal with over thinking

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, psychologist Rujuta Shah from Mpower (Aditya Birla Education Trust) shared key strategies to help adults break the cycle of overthinking. From acknowledging and tracking intrusive thoughts to creating an “emergency toolkit” with grounding activities like deep breathing or going for a walk, Shah emphasized the importance of small, mindful actions.

She also recommended limiting information intake, building decision-making frameworks, and practicing evening reflection to reduce mental clutter. Most importantly, she reminded readers that asking for help and facing fears with acceptance can go a long way in cultivating emotional balance and mental clarity. Read the full article here.