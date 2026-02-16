Amid wedding rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda spotted arriving at Mumbai airport, leave in the same car
Amid swirling wedding rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted arriving in Mumbai on Sunday night.
The wedding whispers surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are refusing to die down. The latest sighting of the rumoured couple together at the airport in Mumbai has only stoked the flames. While the stars were spotted arriving separately, the pair were later seen leaving in the same car.
Rashmika and Vijay arrive in Mumbai
Amid swirling wedding rumours, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted arriving in Mumbai on Sunday night. Although the actors were photographed separately and did not walk together, they were later seen getting into the same car.
Rashmika kept it casual in a brown top paired with black jeans and boots, opting for a low-key look as she steered clear of the paparazzi. She held a book in her hand, and quietly made her way through the terminal to complete the formalities. She rushed into her car and didn’t stop to pose for the photographers.
Vijay, meanwhile, opted for a black T-shirt paired with light brown trousers. He was also trying to stay under the radar and had partially covered his face with a mask while making his way to the gate. However, his low-key attempt didn’t go unnoticed. A young fan soon recognised him at the airport. The actor happily stopped for a brief interaction, removed his mask to pose for a photograph, and shook hands with his fan.
Several videos of Rashmika and Vijay at the airport soon surfaced on social media, instantly grabbing everyone’s attention. Fans flooded the comment sections with heart emojis, expressing their excitement and adoration for the stars.
What do we know about Rashmika and Vijay
Rashmika and Vijay exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).
A source close to the couple confirmed to Hindustan Times in December that Rashmika and Vijay will marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. They will also throw a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad once back. The couple, however, has made no official statements about the same.
Earlier this month, a paparazzo posted a video of his interaction with Rashmika during her airport outing. In the video, the actor can be seen waving to fans who are yelling her name. She later takes off her mask at the paparazzo’s request to pose for him. When the paparazzo says, “Congratulations, ma’am,” Rashmika smiles widely and asks, “Deniki ra? (For what?)” When he says, “Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma’am,” she doesn’t correct him. She just nods her head and blushes.
Recently, In an interaction with Prema, Rashmika was asked whether rumours of her marrying Vijay were true, including the reported wedding date and venue. The actor responded, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And, people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing.”
After news of their engagement broke in October 2025, Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted wearing rings, but they have yet to speak about it. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders last year. The couple also went on a New Year’s vacation together, along with their friends.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
