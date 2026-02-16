Amid wedding rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda spotted arriving at Mumbai airport, leave in the same car

The wedding whispers surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are refusing to die down. The latest sighting of the rumoured couple together at the airport in Mumbai has only stoked the flames. While the stars were spotted arriving separately, the pair were later seen leaving in the same car. Several videos of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at the airport soon surfaced on social media, instantly grabbing everyone’s attention

Rashmika and Vijay arrive in Mumbai Amid swirling wedding rumours, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted arriving in Mumbai on Sunday night. Although the actors were photographed separately and did not walk together, they were later seen getting into the same car.

Rashmika kept it casual in a brown top paired with black jeans and boots, opting for a low-key look as she steered clear of the paparazzi. She held a book in her hand, and quietly made her way through the terminal to complete the formalities. She rushed into her car and didn’t stop to pose for the photographers.

Vijay, meanwhile, opted for a black T-shirt paired with light brown trousers. He was also trying to stay under the radar and had partially covered his face with a mask while making his way to the gate. However, his low-key attempt didn’t go unnoticed. A young fan soon recognised him at the airport. The actor happily stopped for a brief interaction, removed his mask to pose for a photograph, and shook hands with his fan.

Several videos of Rashmika and Vijay at the airport soon surfaced on social media, instantly grabbing everyone’s attention. Fans flooded the comment sections with heart emojis, expressing their excitement and adoration for the stars.