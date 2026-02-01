Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding buzz intensifies as Udaipur’s City Palace prep video goes viral
A video features two girls strolling around a palace in Udaipur and claiming that it is being decorated for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding.
Buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding has been growing louder by the day. The speculation intensified after Vijay’s team confirmed the couple’s engagement to HT in October 2025. Now, adding fresh fuel to the chatter, a video circulating on social media claims that wedding preparations are in full swing at the iconic City Palace in Udaipur.
Wedding bells soon for Rashmika and Vijay?
A video currently circulating on social media features two girls strolling around the palace premises, offering a glimpse of the decorations being set up at the venue. In the clip, they claim the arrangements are part of the preparations for Rashmika and Vijay’s grand wedding.
The leaked visuals offer a closer look at the scale of the preparations, showing stages, floral arrangements and ongoing work at the venue, further fuelling excitement among fans. The video features rows of chandeliers placed on the floor, ready to be installed, before panning to an elaborate stage that is being set up, which they claim is for the much-talked-about wedding.
In the clip, they are heard saying, “Guys, we are giving you an update. We are at the City Palace in Udaipur. And they are decorating the palace. And we came to know that someone is getting married here. And guess who? Who could it be? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. They are getting married. Let me show you the decorations. I am giving you exclusive news. On 2nd February, they are getting married.”
After a secret engagement in October in the presence of their families, there have been rumours that the couple will be taking things to the next level in February. As per a source close to Hindustan Times, Rashmika or Vijay will be getting married in Udaipur. “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance,” said the source.
About Rashmika and Vijay’s love story
Rashmika and Vijay exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).
Recently, In an interaction with Prema, Rashmika was asked whether rumours of her marrying Vijay were true, including the reported wedding date and venue. The actor responded, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And, people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing.”
After news of their engagement broke in October 2025, Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted wearing rings, but they have yet to speak about it. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders last year. The couple also went on a New Year’s vacation together, along with their friends.
