Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding to have 3-tier security system for smooth celebrations

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are only a couple of days away from tying the knot. The couple, who got engaged last year, was spotted flying to Udaipur from Hyderabad on Monday. Sources reveal to Hindustan Times that a three-tier security system is in place at their wedding venue to ensure the couple’s privacy and to ensure everything goes smoothly. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's parents have only one condition for their dream kodalu Rashmika Mandanna) Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry in Udaipur on February 26.

The security at Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding Sources in the know spoke to HT and revealed that a three-tier security system is in place to ensure a smooth wedding for Rashmika and Vijay. Local authorities and security teams flown in from Hyderabad are expected. But the couple has also added an international security layer to their wedding to up the ante. This news comes after the couple has kept things mum amid speculation about their marriage, only confirming it on Sunday with identical notes. Many were thrilled to finally get the confirmation.

A tight guest list for the Virosh wedding The wedding is expected to have only a limited number of guests, as a source previously told HT that the couple would like to keep it as intimate as the engagement. “Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance,” they had said. Apart from the couple’s families, only their closest friends will attend the ceremony. Vijay and Rashmika will throw a wedding reception in Hyderabad for their film industry friends on March 4.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda on their wedding On Sunday, both the actors released identical notes on social media that read, “Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us "VIROSH". So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - "The Wedding of VIROSH". Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always. Biggest hugs and full love!”