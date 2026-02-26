Inside Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s dreamy haldi décor: Floral hues, Holi touch and dog graffiti

On Wednesday, Vijay and Rashmika offered fans a sneak peek into the beautifully decorated venue for their haldi ceremony. The space was adorned with an array of flowers, including roses that were scattered across the platform where the couple were to be seated for the rituals. The walls were decorated with floral arrangements, with “Vijay” and “Rushie (Rashmika’s nickname)", written on the flowers.

Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to take the next step in their relationship by tying the knot today (February 26). A day ahead of their wedding, the couple took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the dreamy décor from their haldi ceremony, which had a vibrant Holi-inspired touch.

One of the standout features of the décor was a cute graffiti artwork that depicted Rashmika and Vijay’s pet dogs sitting inside a car, a sweet nod to their shared love for their pets. The haldi ceremony also carried a Holi theme, with colourful pichkaaris placed around the venue for guests. The seating area was decorated in yellow drapes and matching chairs, in keeping with the traditional haldi colour palette. Despite sharing glimpses of the décor, the couple chose not to post their own pictures from the ceremony.

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is part of the wedding festivities, did share a photograph from the haldi ceremony. She was seen dressed in a yellow traditional suit, with her face covered in gulaal, further confirming that the celebration indeed had a Holi-inspired twist.

About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding The wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 26 at 8 am, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times. Several celebrities, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ashika Ranganath and Rahul Ravindran, have reportedly arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who could not attend the ceremony, sent his best wishes to the couple.

Following the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika are expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for their friends from the film industry. The reception invitation recently went viral on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the celebrations. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the couple’s official wedding photographs.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s love story Rashmika and Vijay first met while working on the 2018 film Geeta Govindam. They later reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. Their on-screen chemistry won the hearts of audiences and soon sparked rumours of an off-screen romance. For years, fans speculated about their relationship and fondly referred to them as “Virosh”.

Although the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship for a long time, they finally made it official with their wedding announcement. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year, and have now taken the next big step in their journey together.