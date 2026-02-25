Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna treating paparazzi to lunch, dinner at Udaipur hotel ahead of wedding?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are set to tie the knot at a luxury hotel in Udaipur on Thursday, have reportedly hosted lunch and dinner for the paparazzi and media stationed at the venue. As per an India Today source, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda wanted to keep the wedding intimate and private, avoiding media coverage. However, they treated the paparazzi to meals as a sweet gesture. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly dated for seven years before deciding to tie the knot.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna treat paparazzi to meals A source told India Today, “Given the tight security, they are not being allowed anywhere close to the venue, but Vijay and Rashmika wanted to acknowledge their presence and make them a part of the celebration. Starting February 24, they will provide lunch and dinner for the paps and media present for all three days.”

A paparazzo, present at the event, told India Today that Vijay and Rashmika's team hosted them with a buffet meal at a hotel near the wedding venue. They have also been told that it will be arranged on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

About Vijay, Rashmika's wedding security Elaborate security arrangements have been made around the wedding venue. Private bouncers as well as police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the wedding festivities. The security arrangement also includes restrictions on drones to avoid any leak of photographs and videos from the high-profile wedding that has kept fans hooked.

Vijay, Rashmika share glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities Family members and close guests have arrived for the wedding festivities. Both the actors had reached Udaipur on Monday. Both actors have shared hazy glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities on their Instagram Stories. Rashmika posted a blurred image from what appeared to be a cricket match, with a small flag visible on the ground.

Both Vijay and Rashmika also shared pictures suggesting they played a friendly cricket match with friends at the hotel premises, which they named the "VIROSH Premier League". Rashmika also shared an image of the pre-wedding food arrangements with the dinner table decorated with pink tulips and white flowers.

More about Vijay, Rashmika's relationships and films The couple dated for seven years but publicly confirmed the relationship only recently. They thanked fans and followers for their constant support in a recent post, saying they would like to name their union "The Wedding of Virosh" to honour the tag given to them by fans.

On Sunday, Rashmika and Vijay penned notes on their social media platforms. "Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name, you called us 'Virosh'. So today- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour," they wrote.

"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of Virosh'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us-always, Biggest hugs and full of love," they added.

The couple met in 2017 on the sets of their Telugu film Geetha Govindam. Following that, they also starred in Dear Comrade in 2019. In October 2025, there were reports that the duo got engaged, but there was no confirmation from the actors.