PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for their married life
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will marry in Udaipur on February 26. PM Narendra Modi extended his best wishes with a letter.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now extended his best wishes to the couple and congratulated both the Mandanna and Deverakonda families on the special occasion. The note from PM Modi was shared by the actor's team.
‘It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter’
It read, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."
He went on to add, “It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.
The note concluded with a sweet message for their married life. It read, “May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.”
About Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding
The couple only made their relationship official and confirmed their marriage on Sunday. The note read, “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”
"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" they concluded.
A source told Hindustan Times that the Virosh wedding will have a three-tier security system in place to ensure a smooth event. Local authorities and security teams flown in from Hyderabad are expected. But the couple has also added an international security layer to their wedding to up the ante. The couple is expected to marry in a traditional South Indian ceremony, given Vijay’s Telugu and Rashmika’s Kodava roots.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.