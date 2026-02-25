PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for their married life

He went on to add, “It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.

It read, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now extended his best wishes to the couple and congratulated both the Mandanna and Deverakonda families on the special occasion. The note from PM Modi was shared by the actor's team.

The note concluded with a sweet message for their married life. It read, “May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.”

About Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding The couple only made their relationship official and confirmed their marriage on Sunday. The note read, “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”

"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" they concluded.

A source told Hindustan Times that the Virosh wedding will have a three-tier security system in place to ensure a smooth event. Local authorities and security teams flown in from Hyderabad are expected. But the couple has also added an international security layer to their wedding to up the ante. The couple is expected to marry in a traditional South Indian ceremony, given Vijay’s Telugu and Rashmika’s Kodava roots.