Vijay Deverakonda was once ‘scared’ of tying the knot with Rashmika Mandanna: From ‘this is weird’ to meet ‘my wife’

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in an intimate ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur. But did you know that seven years ago, they took part in wedding rituals and Vijay was ‘scared’ of tying the knot? There’s a scene in Geetha Govindam, during the song Vanchindamma, where the actors actually tie the knot to make it look authentic. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna introduces 'husband' Vijay Deverakonda; shares first pics after wedding) Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

Vijay Deverakonda was ‘scared’ to tie the knot with Rashmika Mandanna In 2018, while promoting his film Geetha Govindam, Vijay revealed to NTV that he had to really tie the three knots of the mangalasutram in a scene with Rashmika. Talking about how it shook him up, he said, “Sitting in a pelli mandapam (wedding altar) and all is fine, but there’s a shot of me tying the three knots (of the mangalsutra). It scared me a lot.”

He went on to add that even though he knew it was just a shoot, he was still scared. “Even though I knew it was just a shoot, the girl (Rashmika) is sitting there in a pattu cheera (silk saree). And I’m there in a pattu pancha (traditional dhoti). It all looks like a proper wedding, with flowers and everything. They asked me to tie all three knots in the shot,” he said, adding, “I was like, what is even happening? I was telling the heroine, this is really weird. This was the third time she had gotten married on screen, and she wasn’t worried.”