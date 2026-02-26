Vijay Deverakonda was once ‘scared’ of tying the knot with Rashmika Mandanna: From ‘this is weird’ to meet ‘my wife’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26. The couple have yet to share their wedding pictures.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in an intimate ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur. But did you know that seven years ago, they took part in wedding rituals and Vijay was ‘scared’ of tying the knot? There’s a scene in Geetha Govindam, during the song Vanchindamma, where the actors actually tie the knot to make it look authentic. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna introduces 'husband' Vijay Deverakonda; shares first pics after wedding)
Vijay Deverakonda was ‘scared’ to tie the knot with Rashmika Mandanna
In 2018, while promoting his film Geetha Govindam, Vijay revealed to NTV that he had to really tie the three knots of the mangalasutram in a scene with Rashmika. Talking about how it shook him up, he said, “Sitting in a pelli mandapam (wedding altar) and all is fine, but there’s a shot of me tying the three knots (of the mangalsutra). It scared me a lot.”
He went on to add that even though he knew it was just a shoot, he was still scared. “Even though I knew it was just a shoot, the girl (Rashmika) is sitting there in a pattu cheera (silk saree). And I’m there in a pattu pancha (traditional dhoti). It all looks like a proper wedding, with flowers and everything. They asked me to tie all three knots in the shot,” he said, adding, “I was like, what is even happening? I was telling the heroine, this is really weird. This was the third time she had gotten married on screen, and she wasn’t worried.”
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share pics as wife and husband
Cut to years later, the couple got engaged in October 2025 before they tied the knot on Thursday. After their wedding on Thursday morning, Vijay and Rashmika took to Instagram to post pictures from the wedding ceremony. “Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like!” wrote Rashmika.
Vijay wrote, “I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026,” revealing how they went from best friends to lovers and now a married couple. He also explained his love for Rashmika, writing, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was.”
Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath, Shravya Varma and others attended the wedding.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
