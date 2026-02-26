Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's teams distribute sweets to paparazzi after wedding in Udaipur. Watch

On Tuesday, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot at Mementos by ITC Hotels. Paparazzi and media personnel on the hotel property got a sweet surprise. The couple’s team head out to distribute boxes of kaju barfi by Prabhuji Pure Foods to the media after the ceremony. The box has Rashmika on it, looking celebratory.

On February 26, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their relationship official by tying the knot. The wedding took place in Udaipur in the presence of their closest friends and families. After the ceremony, the actors' team stepped out to hand out sweets to the paparazzi and media personnel present.

Other paparazzi videos show that the team also distributed sweets to little children outside the hotel. The team members called children who were running by to take the boxes, including them in the occasion. Vijay and Rashmika got married at 10.10 AM on Thursday with the ceremony beginning at 8 AM. They are yet to release the wedding pictures.

The Virosh wedding Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in Hyderabad in October last year in the presence of their loved ones. Despite his team confirming the news to Hindustan Times, the couple remained mum and chose not to comment. They were both spotted with their engagement rings on various occasions. Despite their wedding date and venue also getting leaked, the couple chose not to comment on that too.

It was only on Sunday that they both released a note that read: “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”

They added, “We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!”

The couple was spotted flying to Udaipur with their friends from Hyderabad on Monday morning. Tuesday saw them have the Virosh Premier League, pool games and sangeet, while the haldi and mehendi took place on Wednesday. Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shravya Varma and others are in attendance.