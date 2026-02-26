Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are married: Couple tie the knot in intimate ceremony in Udaipur

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially husband and wife. The actor-couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday morning (26 February), surrounded by close family and friends. The two, who had been dating for years, only confirmed their wedding earlier this week. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur on Thursday.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are married The wedding of ‘Virosh’, as fans have dubbed them, began at ITC Mementoes, around 25 km from Udaipur, early on Thursday morning. Sources had earlier confirmed to Hindustan Times that the wedding muhurtam (auspicious time) was set for 8 AM. As per sources, the couple wed at 10.10 AM. The wedding ceremonies reflected both Telugu and Kodava cultures to celebrate Vijay and Rashmika’s roots.

All about the wedding of Virosh Rashmika and Vijay kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur on Tuesday, sharing a glimpse on social media. They shared pictures of custom-made field markets and popcorn buckets made for the ‘Virosh Premier League’ and a pool game. On Wednesday, the two actors shared pictures of the decor of their haldi ceremony on Instagram Stories. However, neither actor has shared any pictures from the ceremonies itself, nor of any guest present there. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place at the same venue on Wednesday.

Among the guests at the wedding were the Deverakonda and Mandanna families, as well as select members of the film industry. Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma were spotted in Udaipur earlier this week, as was filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who worked with Vijay in Arjun Reddy and with Rashmika in Animal. PM Narendra Modi was also invited but could not attend the wedding. The Prime Minister sent a note to Vijay’s parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, and wished the couple well.

A timeline of Rashmika and Vijay's relationship Rashmika and Vijay have reportedly been dating since they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Despite rumours, the two actors never addressed their relationship in public. Long before they made their relationship official, fans had dubbed them Virosh, a portmanteau of Vijay and Rashmika’s nickname Roshu.

The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year. They only made their relationship official and announced their wedding on Sunday, four days before the wedding, by posting identical notes, and calling it ‘the wedding of Virosh’ in honour of their fans.