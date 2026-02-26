Rashmika Mandanna introduces 'husband' Vijay Deverakonda; shares first pics after wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have made their almost decade-long love story official with a wedding this morning, and Rashmika’s first post as a married woman has been trending across social media. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at ITC Mementos in Udaipur earlier today, shared their joy and gratitude in personal messages that drew hundreds of thousands of reactions from fans and peers alike. Rashmika Mandanna shared her first post as a married woman, referring to Vijay Deverakonda as her husband in an emotional message.

Rashmika Mandanna introduces "husband" Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika took to her social media handle shortly after the morning rituals to share a deeply affectionate note introducing Vijay as her husband, along with pictures from the ceremony. In the message she wrote about what he has meant to her over the years: “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like. The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could possibly imagine.

The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching, The man who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever and trust me, I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being because you made her who she is today. I’ve truly been blessed. Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you — I’ve always told you that. But suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy- life itself - makes so much more sense now. It is because I have you witnessing it all and being the biggest part of it. I am so, so, so excited to become your wife, to be your wife, to be called your wife. It’s full party time now!

Let’s have the best life ever together.

I love you.” Her post, filled with gratitude and joy, quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity posts of the day."