Rashmika Mandanna introduces 'husband' Vijay Deverakonda; shares first pics after wedding
Rashmika Mandanna shared her first post as a married woman hours after her wedding, referring to Vijay Deverakonda as my husband in an emotional note.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have made their almost decade-long love story official with a wedding this morning, and Rashmika’s first post as a married woman has been trending across social media. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at ITC Mementos in Udaipur earlier today, shared their joy and gratitude in personal messages that drew hundreds of thousands of reactions from fans and peers alike.
Rashmika Mandanna introduces "husband" Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika took to her social media handle shortly after the morning rituals to share a deeply affectionate note introducing Vijay as her husband, along with pictures from the ceremony. In the message she wrote about what he has meant to her over the years: “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like. The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could possibly imagine.
The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching, The man who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever and trust me, I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being because you made her who she is today. I’ve truly been blessed. Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you — I’ve always told you that. But suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy- life itself - makes so much more sense now. It is because I have you witnessing it all and being the biggest part of it. I am so, so, so excited to become your wife, to be your wife, to be called your wife. It’s full party time now!
Let’s have the best life ever together.
I love you.” Her post, filled with gratitude and joy, quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity posts of the day."
Vijay Deverakonda also shared a message for Rashmika, giving fans a glimpse of his emotions on the big day. In his note, he wrote about how much he missed her when they were apart: “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her — just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026”
Rashmika, Vijay's wedding celebrations
The wedding, officially dubbed The Wedding of VIROSH in honour of the portmanteau fans have long used for the couple, followed traditional Telugu and later Kodava rituals, reflecting both family heritages. Attended by close family members, friends and a few industry colleagues, the morning ceremony was followed by plans for a second celebration honouring Rashmika’s Kodava roots later in the day. After the ceremony, the couple’s team even distributed sweets to paparazzi and media present outside the venue.
Rashmika and Vijay's love story
Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship stretched back nearly eight years, beginning after their first on-screen pairing in the 2018 blockbuster romantic drama Geetha Govindam. Fans and media first speculated about a real-life romance during post-release interactions, and the pair were often spotted together at events and trips over the years, further fuelling public interest. In October 2025, the couple confirmed their engagement in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, setting the stage for today’s highly anticipated wedding.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.