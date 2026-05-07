Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date out? Court case over Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar spy thriller reveals its streaming plans

It has been seven weeks since Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres and set new box-office records for Bollywood. The Aditya Dhar film, starring Ranveer Singh, has been the biggest Bollywood hit at the Indian box office and one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Naturally, even as it is still running in theatres, anticipation is high about its streaming release. And while the makers have not made any official announcement yet, a legal case concerning the film has revealed their plans. A still from Dhurandhar The Revenge featuring Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release Dhurandhar 2, a spy thriller, used the song Tirchi Topiwale in its climax. The new remixed version, titled Rang De Laal, was composed by Shashwat Sachdev for the film. However, Rajiv Rai, who directed and produced Tridev where the song was originally used, sued the makers of Dhurandhar 2, alleging unauthorised use of the song. The Delhi High Court initially asked the parties to settle the matter through mediation. On Wednesday, the court was informed that mediation has failed.

During the hearing, Super Cassettes, which holds the audio and music rights for Dhurandhar 2, opposed the petitioner's interim relief. B62 Films, the producer of Dhurandhar 2, told the court that the film had already been released in theatres and was unlikely to be made available on OTT platforms till mid-May. This lines up with the expected 8-10-week window for the film in theatres before it arrives on streaming. Dhurandhar 2 completes eight weeks of theatrical run on May 14.

The first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, began streaming eight weeks after its theatrical release on January 30. But while Dhurandhar was released on Netflix, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar.