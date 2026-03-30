New Delhi, Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has crossed the magic number of ₹1,023 crore in India in 11 days of its release and brought in another ₹342 crore from the global box office. Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earns ₹1365 crore at box office

The film has earned ₹1023 crore gross at the domestic box office and ₹342 crore overseas. The India net box office collection currently stands at ₹867 crore.

The numbers were added by an increase in footfall over the weekend with the movie making ₹42 crore on Friday, ₹64 crore on Saturday and ₹71 crore on Sunday in net earnings.

Released on March 19, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. It is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 directorial "Dhurandhar".

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on the Instagram handle, which featured the poster of the film with the collection written over it. "'Dhurandhar The Revenge ' owns the moment, the screen, and the world," read the caption.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar" revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

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