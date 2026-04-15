HBO Max launches in India through JioHotstar, Warner Bros partnership; Harry Potter, Euphoria, The Pitt to headline

Talking about HBO Max’s launch in India, James Gibbons, President of APAC, WBD, said in a statement, “India is one of the most vibrant streaming markets globally, and in JioHotstar, we have a partner with unmatched scale and a deep understanding of local audiences. The launch of HBO Max exclusively with JioHotstar marks the next chapter in our long-standing collaboration, enabling us to broaden the reach of our premium brands and franchises, and build deeper connections with fans across the country.”

JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have announced an expansion of their partnership, bringing HBO Max to India on JioHotstar. This means the extensive WBD library of shows and films will now be available exclusively for streaming in India on JioHotstar. This includes all HBO , Max Originals, along with titles from Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios. This marks the first time that all of Warner Bros titles will be available in India on a single streaming service.

Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, added, “This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again. We are combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access.”

Euphoria, Harry Potter, and more The launch of HBO Max in India on JioHotstar means that all upcoming titles and new seasons of HBO and Max Originals, starting with Euphoria season 3, will be available on the platform. Upcoming big titles include the next season of House of the Dragon, DC Studios’ new series Lanterns, as well as the hugely anticipated eight-episode first season of the upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. All these titles will release in 2026. Apart from these, existing titles such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones will also continue to stream on the platform.

With the renewed partnership, JioHotstar subscribers will also get access to fan favourite Warner Bros. TV series Friends and The Big Bang Theory, alongside popular shows such as The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural. The HBO Max hub is available alongside JioHotstar’s existing portfolio of international and local content.