Nani's The Paradise also avoids clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge, Yash's Toxic. See new release date
Nani's The Paradise was supposed to be released in theatres a week after Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are scheduled to be released.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are all set for a massive clash at the box office on March 19. After Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story and Ram Charan’s Peddi postponed their March releases, Nani’s The Paradise follows suit. On Thursday, the film’s team announced that the film will no longer hit screens on March 26 as planned.
New release date announced for The Paradise
The director of The Paradise, Srikanth Odela, and Nani announced in a joint Instagram post that the film will not be released on March 26. Announcing that it will now hit screens on August 21, they wrote, “We don’t want to rush. We need time to deliver it. #TheParadise - 21-08-2026 (lock emoji).”
Reacting to the news, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Say it straight. you’re scared of Toxic and Durandhar.” Another wrote, “Tarik pe tarik (Date upon date).” Some even questioned why they weren’t releasing the film on August 15. “What's the point of announcing date 2 years ago then,” questioned another.
The Paradise stars Nani, Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu in lead roles and will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander. Set in Secunderabad, the film will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi.
The clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic
The sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others, will be released in theatres on March 19. The film, set in Pakistan’s Lyari, shows an Indian spy infiltrating a Baloch gang. The first film crossed ₹1300 crore after its December release, and expectations are high on the sequel.
Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, shot in Kannada and English and set for release in other Indian languages, stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The promotional material hints that the film is a period gangster drama with music by Ravi Basrur. There are high expectations for the film made on a massive budget, as it’s Yash’s next film after the KGF films.
Nani’s recent work
Nani was last seen in Vivek Athreya’s 2024 film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Sailesh Kolanu’s 2025 film HIT: The Third Case. The Paradise shows him in a new avatar, complete with long hair done up in braids and a nose pin. Nani also has a film with Saaho and They Call Him OG director Sujeeth lined up, which has yet to go on floors.
