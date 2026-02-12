Nani's The Paradise also avoids clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge, Yash's Toxic. See new release date

The director of The Paradise, Srikanth Odela , and Nani announced in a joint Instagram post that the film will not be released on March 26. Announcing that it will now hit screens on August 21, they wrote, “We don’t want to rush. We need time to deliver it. #TheParadise - 21-08-2026 (lock emoji).”

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are all set for a massive clash at the box office on March 19. After Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story and Ram Charan’s Peddi postponed their March releases, Nani ’s The Paradise follows suit. On Thursday, the film’s team announced that the film will no longer hit screens on March 26 as planned.

Reacting to the news, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Say it straight. you’re scared of Toxic and Durandhar.” Another wrote, “Tarik pe tarik (Date upon date).” Some even questioned why they weren’t releasing the film on August 15. “What's the point of announcing date 2 years ago then,” questioned another.

The Paradise stars Nani, Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu in lead roles and will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander. Set in Secunderabad, the film will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi.