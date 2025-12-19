Real reason why Pawan Kalyan gifted OG director Sujeeth a Land Rover Defender: It's not due to film's success

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, recently gifted a ₹3 crore worth Land Rover Defender to director Sujeeth. Many assumed that this swanky car was a token of appreciation for the success of their recent film, They Call Him OG. However, it turns out that Pawan would’ve gifted Sujeeth this car irrespective of the film’s success, and there’s a thoughtful reason behind it. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan gifts OG director Sujeeth a Land Rover Defender worth ₹3 crore after film's success) OG director Sujeeth seemed overwhelmed as Pawan Kalyan gifted him a new ride.

When Sujeeth sold his Defender for OG

A source in the know says that during the final stages of shooting for OG, Sujeeth wanted to film a sequence in Japan. He believed that these scenes were essential to the film despite the budget constraints. Desperate to make it happen at any cost, Sujeeth sold his Land Rover Defender to fund the trip to Japan. He travelled to Japan with that money and got the shots he needed.

How Pawan Kalyan found out

Pawan was unaware of this and only found out while he was dubbing for OG after the film’s shooting had wrapped up. Impressed by Sujeeth’s dedication and moved that he had sold his vehicle for the film, the actor-politician decided to gift him the same model of the car he had sold. Sources close to Pawan state that he will be paying the EMIs for the vehicle he presented to Sujeeth.

Sujeeth overwhelmed by the thoughtful gift

On Tuesday, Sujeeth took to his social media to show off the ‘best gift ever’ he received from Pawan. Posting pictures of the black Land Rover Defender the actor-politician had gifted him, the filmmaker wrote, “Best gift ever (heart emojis) Overwhelmed and grateful beyond words. The love and encouragement from my dearest OG, Kalyan garu, means everything to me. From being a childhood fan to this special moment. Forever indebted. (Folded hands and heart emojis).”

OG also starred Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. The film collected ₹293.65 crore worldwide.