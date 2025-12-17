KGF, Salaar co director Kirtan Nadagouda's 4 year old son dies; Pawan Kalyan confirms news and offers condolences

KGF and Salaar co-director Kirtan Nadagouda’s 4-year-old son, Sonarsh K Nadagouda, died in a shocking accident in a lift. Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, confirmed the news on his social media and offered condolences to the family. Here’s what happened. Kirtan Nadagouda and Samriddhi Patel's young son Sonarsh died in a shocking accident in a lift.

KGF co-director’s 4-year-old son dies

Kannada Prabha reported that on Monday, Kirtan’s four and a half year old son Sonarsh got stuck in a lift and died. The publication reported that the director and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, are in deep grief after losing their son in this tragic accident. The family has yet to make a statement on the sudden passing of their son.

Kirtan worked in the direction department of numerous Kannada films. He gained fame when he worked with Prasanth Neel as a second unit and co-director on the KGF films and Salaar. The filmmaker is debuting in Telugu with a horror film backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Neel. The film was launched last month.

Pawan Kalyan offers condolences

Pawan expressed condolences to the family on social media, writing, “The tragic death of director Sri Kirtan Nadagowda's son is heartbreaking. The tragedy that befell the family of Sri Kirtan Nadagowda, who is making his directorial debut in Telugu and Kannada, has left me deeply saddened. Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagowda, son of Sri Keerthan and Smt. Samriddhi Patel passed away.”

Confirming that the young child passed away after being stuck in a lift, the actor-politician wrote, “I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh, who got stuck in a lift. I express my deepest condolences to Sri Kirtan and Smt. Samriddhi. I pray to the Almighty to give the couple the courage to overcome the grief of their son.”

Condolence messages have poured in for the family from fans as well.