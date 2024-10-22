Yash says he and director Prasanth Neel keep discussing KGF 3: 'It will happen for sure’

Ardent fans of the KGF franchise will be happy to learn that a next film in the franchise is very much in the radar for lead star Yash. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash talked about returning to the character of Rocky Bhai for KGF 3. Yash said that KGF 3 is definitely in the cards and that there is an idea which he is discussing with director Prasanth Neel. (Also read: Yash finally confirms he is playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Most exciting character to play as an actor’) Yash in a still from KGF 2.

What Yash said

During the interview, when Yash was asked about KGF 3, he said: KGF 3 will happen for sure, I promise. But I am focusing on these two projects [Toxic and Ramayan]. We keep talking about it, we have an idea… once it is right time… it is massive so that is also something that really needs all our attention and focus."

He went on to add, “We really do not want to cash on anything because audience has given us enough so we are going to doing it in a way that they will be proud of. It is a cult. They have accepted that character in such a level. Me and Prasanth [Neel, the director] keep discussing, we will come up with something massive this time.”

More details

In KGF: Chapter 2, a post credits scene had been included which confirmed that KGF: Chapter 3 is in the pipeline. Yash essayed the role of Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. After KGF Chapter 1 proved to be a surprise hits in non-Kannada regions, the second film - KGF Chapter 2 - had a wider release and became one of the highest grossing films in India, including the Hindi region.