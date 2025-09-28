Sujeeth responds to comparisons between Pawan Kalyan's OG and Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly: ‘Before he put pen to paper…’

Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG was released in theatres on September 25, with paid premieres on September 24. Since then, comparisons have been made between the Pawan Kalyan-starrer and Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly, which was released in April this year. In an interview with Idlebrain, Sujeeth opened up about these comparisons and said this. Ajith Kumar headlined Good Bad Ugly, while Pawan Kalyan stars in They Call Him OG.

Sujeeth on comparisons between OG and GBU

Sujeeth claimed in the interview that he has known Adhik for years now, which is why he knows that he wrote OG before the Tamil filmmaker wrote GBU. “I released the teaser of OG before he even put pen to paper for Good Bad Ugly. I know him very well. Adhik genuinely loves me; he sent me a long message when I made Saaho. He texted me that he’s genuinely the biggest fan of my work. I have known him since his first film, Trisha Illana Nayanthara. I had even given him feedback for the film. So, I know he didn’t even start writing the story then,” he said.

The Saaho director also claimed that he wrote the sequences involving katana swords and Japan long before Adhik did. He then stated that it causes ‘damage’ when people claim otherwise, just because GBU was released before. Sujeeth said, “But what happens is when I shoot with a katarana and they do it too…they even released a song called OG Sambavam. When their material first came out, and mine comes later, it causes damage to me. But I’m happy for Adhik that he got this film after Mark Anthony. And I like Ajith too.”

About They Call Him OG, GBU

Good Bad Ugly stars Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Priya Varrier in lead roles. It tells the story of a crime lord who is forced to confront his past despite seeking a life of tranquillity. The film collected ₹248 crore at the box office worldwide. OG stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Dad, Sriya Reddy, and others. In two days, the film collected ₹171 crore worldwide. Incidentally, it also tells the story of a former gangster who is forced to come out of retirement.