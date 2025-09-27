OG worldwide box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan gets his highest-grosser, beats Bheemla Nayak lifetime

OG worldwide box office collection day 2: Sujeeth’s gangster flick They Call Him OG was released in theatres on 25 September with paid premieres on the evening of 24 September. Within two days of its release, the film has become Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film, beating the lifetime collection of Bheemla Nayak. Take a look. OG worldwide box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.

OG worldwide box office collection

According to the film’s producers, DVV Entertainment, OG had a worldwide opening of ₹154 crore gross on Friday, including the collection from the paid premieres from Thursday. Trade website Sacnilk reported that the film had a ₹144 crore opening.

According to the website, OG made ₹103.50 crore net in India in two days. Adding the ₹47.35 crore from overseas, its collection now stands at ₹171 crore worldwide in two days. This means that OG has beaten Pawan’s highest-grossing film, Bheemla Nayak (2022), which had a lifetime collection of ₹158.5 crore, in just two days of release. Tickets for OG's premiere were priced at ₹1000 in Andhra Pradesh and ₹800 in Telangana, which is expected to have added to the collections.

His last film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, collected ₹116.82 crore in its lifetime. Despite the dip OG experienced on Friday, it is expected to be Pawan’s first ₹200 crore film. It will also soon beat Ram Charan’s Game Changer’s ₹186 crore collection and become the second-highest-grossing film this year after Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which made ₹255 crore worldwide.

About They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. The film tells the story of a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan) who comes out of retirement when Satya Dada (Prakash Raj) asks for his help. Emraan plays Omi Bhau, the man he must face. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Subhalekha Sudhakar and others play key roles. The film ends by teasing a sequel.