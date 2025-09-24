Telangana High Court suspends government order permitting ticket hike for Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG: Report

The woes seem unending for Sujeeth’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG. The latest is that the Telangana High Court has revoked the government order (GO) allowing ticket prices to be hiked in the state for the film’s premiere and the first ten days. Sakshi reported that the court has directed the GO to be put on hold. (Also Read: They Call Him OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan film expected to be his biggest opener; makes almost ₹75 crore) Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster called Ojas Gambheera in They Call Him OG.

Telangana HC revokes OG hikes

Justice NV Shravan Kumar has reportedly ordered on Wednesday to suspend the GO giving permission to hold a premiere, apart from hiking ticket prices for the evening and the first ten days of release. The next hearing is scheduled for 9 October.

As per the GO passed on 19 September, permission was granted to hold a special show after 9 PM on 24 September, for which tickets would be priced at ₹800. Permission was also granted to hike ticket prices by ₹100 in single screens and ₹150 in multiplexes for the first ten days of release from 25 September to 4 October.

The makers have yet to release a statement on the same, and it remains to be seen if shows are screened as planned in the state. It is worth noting that OG is projected to give Pawan his biggest opening yet with over ₹100 crore in collections. Meanwhile, the 10 PM shows in Andhra Pradesh, priced at ₹1000, will proceed as planned.

Fans shocked by the news

As soon as news broke, fans who are looking forward to watching premieres of OG on Wednesday night and have already bought tickets for the premiere and the first few days of release expressed shock on social media.

Some also wondered if the premieres would be cancelled, and if their tickets would be cancelled or the remaining amount refunded. “Em jargutondi ra (What is even happening),” wrote one shocked fan on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, “Mottham shows cancel chesi regular rates pedtara? (Will they cancel all shows and re-release tickets at normal rates?)”

When Game Changer faced the same issue

Ram Charan’s fans also faced the same issue when the Telangana government permitted ticket hikes and special shows for Game Changer in January, but a petition was filed in the HC in light of the Pushpa 2 stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

The HC directed the government to reconsider its decision, following which the new GO was issued. In the interest of public health and safety, the government has also decided not to permit early morning shows in the future.